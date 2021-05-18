10 Scenic South Carolina RV Campgrounds

South Carolina is home to many landscapes: mountains in the northwest, coastal regions to the east, and lots of blackwater rivers and stunning lakes throughout. It is also home to numerous RV parks and resorts that make a great home base. Check out these 10 scenic South Carolina RV campgrounds that not only offer beautiful views but a wide variety of on-site amenities.

1. Hilton Head Harbor RV Resort & Marina

The first South Carolina RV campground on our list is located on the northern part of Hilton Head. This luxurious resort offers the most amazing amenities. All 200 sites are landscaped with concrete pads and 30/50 amp hookups, free WiFi and cable television.

There is a five-star restaurant on-site as well as water sports, such as jet skis, kayaks, and dolphin tours available for your convenience. Other amenities include two swimming pools (one with a waterslide), a hot tub, and saunas.

Check out this video tour of the campground:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

2. Camp Lake Jasper RV Resort

Camp Lake Jasper RV Resort is a hit with those who enjoy spending time in nature. Outdoor enthusiasts will love everything about this RV park and the 320-acre nature preserve that borders it.

Enjoy hiking trails, stocked fishing lakes, rent a canoe or kayak, or walk along the elevated boardwalk. The resort also has a lakeside pool, horseshoe pit, and activities pavilion.

Site options include pull-thru or angled sites, and all sites offer full hook-ups, complimentary WiFi and cable television, picnic tables, and fire rings. Hilton Head and Beaufort are just a short drive away.

3. Hunting Island State Park

Hunting Island State Park is home to the state’s only publicly accessible lighthouse, which affords guests an incredible view 130 feet above the Atlantic Ocean as well as the surrounding forest. Explore miles of beach or forest, catch a presentation at the nature center, or cool off in a saltwater lagoon.

Choose from 100 campsites which all offer water and electrical hookups as well as shower facilities and restrooms. There are several beach walkways, a fishing pier, and a playground for the kids. There is even a cabin close to the lighthouse.

4. Edisto Beach State Park

Nestled on over 1200 acres, this beautiful park offers two campgrounds with 120 RV sites, most of which offer 50-amp electrical hookups. Choose from sites with oceanfront views or tucked into a maritime forest. The park also has seven cabins available for rent.

Enjoy a relaxing hike or bike ride along four miles of ADA-compliant trails, have an ocean-front picnic, or take a stroll on the 1 ½ mile stretch of beach. Check out the park’s education center that features interactive exhibits showing the natural history of the island (including sea life) and its Native American heritage.

5. James Island County Park

This dog-friendly park features over 120 camping sites as well as 10 cottages located along the marshes of the Stono River. Relax and enjoy the beauty of nearby meadows, walk or bike along miles of paved trails, or go saltwater fishing or crabbing.

There is no shortage of athletic activities to keep you busy. Play a game of sand volleyball or horseshoes or try your hand at the climbing wall or the 18-hole disc golf course. Rent a pedal boat, stand-up paddleboard, or kayak and enjoy the refreshing sea breeze.

6. Mount Pleasant KOA

Located near Charleston, this South Carolina RV campground is on the grounds of the Oakland Plantation (which is the oldest known home in Mt. Pleasant). Located on almost 400 acres, the Mount Pleasant KOA features a private fishing lake and a 1.5-mile nature trail through the live oaks draped with Spanish moss. Wagon rides are available to give you an up-close view of the plantation house.

Enjoy the best of the Carolina Low Country with amenities such as Wi-Fi, cable television, and a seasonal pool. Play a game of cornhole, horseshoes, or disc golf. Boat and bike rentals are available as well.

7. Dreher Island State Recreation Area

This fisherman’s paradise is located just 30 miles from Columbia. The park is set on almost 350 acres across three islands and boasts 12 miles of Lake Murray’s shoreline. There are 97 paved RV campsites as well as tent sites and five lakeside villas.

Explore the park via your choice of three trails. There are playgrounds for the children, and picnic shelters that can accommodate your entire group or family.

In addition to a variety of watersports, the lake is home to some of the best large-mouth and striped bass fishing around. Three live wells/catch and release tanks are provided, as is boat access to the lake.

8. Devils Fork State Park

At Devils Fork State Park, the main attractions include the mountain spring-fed Lake Jocassee, four spectacular waterfalls that can only be accessed by boat, and some of the best trout fishing in the state. The lake has extremely clear water and is a great place to swim or scuba dive. The park boasts over 7,500 acres of mostly undeveloped land.

In addition to the 57 RV sites, the park offers tent sites and villas divided among two campgrounds, one of which is only accessible by boat. Enjoy the fresh air and sunshine during a leisurely stroll along the Oconee Bell Trail, a mile-long walking path that is named for the rare bird that can be spotted there in early spring.

9. Lake Greenwood Motorcoach Resort

If you are looking for one of the most peaceful locations in the southeast, check out the resort at Lake Greenwood. This lakefront resort offers swimming, boating, and some of the best crappie and trout fishing in the southeast. There are 87 spacious lots to choose from on 12 beautifully landscaped acres, and each lot offers spectacular sunrises and sunsets.

The park offers a heated swimming pool and spa, outdoor kitchen, and clubhouse with two fireplaces. For your convenience, there are also showers, restrooms, and a laundry facility. There is lots to do and see on the property, and you are also just a short drive away from golf courses, hiking trails, quaint small towns, and major cities.

10. Cheraw State Park

The final park on the list is Cheraw State Park. This park features 17 RV sites and nine cabins near the shoreline of Lake Juniper, which is 360 acres and offers stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking, canoeing, and fishing. The park is home to over 7,000 acres of piney forest and cypress wetlands and an endangered species of woodpecker.

The park has an extensive network of hiking and biking trails (including a boardwalk that surrounds the lake), a couple of picnic areas, a rental community room, and an 18-hole golf course designed by Tom Jackson. Additional amenities include free WiFi and hot showers.

Find more South Carolina RV campgrounds

You can find even more RV parks in South Carolina with a quick search on Campground Reviews, or while using RV Trip Wizard and the RV LIFE App to plan your RV-safe route.