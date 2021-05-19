The Best Portable Air Conditioner For Camping

Traveling in an RV guarantees a greater level of comfort than tent camping, but they’ve got a few drawbacks of their own. If you’ve ever spent a summer in a camper, you probably remember getting pretty hot. I have a lot of summer memories of hot, muggy RVs that were worse than the sunlight outside!

Thankfully, there are ways to beat the heat in an RV. One of the best weapons you can have is a good air conditioner. Most RVs come with an A/C built-in, but you don’t want to run the battery all the time just to cool down the interior. That’s where portable units come to the rescue!

Below we’ve compiled a few of our top choices. I’m confident that somewhere in the list below, you’ll be able to find the perfect portable air conditioner for camping.

HAYI Evaporative Conditioner

We’re starting out this list strong with this personal air conditioner. This unit is extremely lightweight and only weighs 2.33 pounds. It’s the perfect size for an RV, but you don’t have to sacrifice great quality for the small size!

This model is an evaporative type and it cools the surrounding area using ice cubes and cold water. All you need to do is add ice, plug it into a power socket or USB outlet, and set the right speed! This HAYI model offers three different wind speeds and they can be adjusted using the touch-screen interface. Because it uses ice and cold water as a fuel source, it will also leave your RV smelling fresh and clean.

This product also been highly rated by customers and has an easy-to-clean design. Overall, this is a compact, efficient model that is a great portable air conditioner for camping.

HAYI Evaporative Conditioner, $40 on Amazon

BLACK+DECKER Portable Air Conditioner For Camping

The BLACK+DECKER brand has been making high-quality products for years now. They’re a well-known player in the appliance industry, and this portable air conditioner is a wonderful addition to their lineup. It is a free-standing unit that has an attached set of wheels. It’s easy to move from one room to another, and all it needs is a power outlet.

This air conditioner weighs 28 pounds, so it’s a bit heavier than a lot of options on this list. However, it’s also quite powerful and effective. This personal air cooler is capable of cooling indoor spaces that are 350 square feet. This is ideal for an RV! A single A/C unit like this is more than enough to regulate the temperature of your camper.

BLACK+DECKER took things even further with this model and gave the 1 machine the ability to perform 3 functions. This air conditioner works as a cooler, fan, and dehumidifier. On top of all that, it has an adjustable fan speed, is easy to clean, and has a sleep setting that makes it run more quietly at night.

BLACK+DECKER BPACT14WT, $492 on Amazon

SereneLife Portable Electric Air Conditioner Unit

If you are shopping around for the best portable air conditioner, this SereneLife model definitely deserves your consideration. This is the largest and heaviest model on the list, but it’s still quite portable for an A/C unit. It weighs 53 pounds, but it has a sleek upright design that will blend in quite well with an RV interior. It can stand up fine on its own, but it also comes with attachments for a window mount if you’d prefer to hang it.

In addition, it can cool down a room that’s 215 square feet or larger, which is ideal for most campers and RVs. Like the previous model on the list, this air conditioner also functions as a cooler, fan, and dehumidifier. This last function is especially important because everyone knows that the heat is impossible to escape when it’s humid outside.

This SereneLife A/C also has 8,000 BTU cooling power, and a remote control that’s perfect for quick adjustments. It comes with an optional sleep mode as well, so you won’t be kept awake because of loud whirring. Customers love this portable air conditioner and it’s sure to be a great companion for any camping trip.

SereneLife Electric Air Conditioner, $289 on Amazon

NASUM Personal Space Air Cooler

When it comes to a lightweight and portable air conditioner for camping, you won’t find a more compact model than the NASUM. This air cooler is just under 2 pounds and it’s perfect for a desk or table. You can even perch it on the kitchen counter to cool down the cooking area! It has a small handle as well, which makes it even easier to transport.

Much like the first model, this air conditioner uses water and ice cubes to cool the surrounding area. It’s also battery-powered, so you don’t need to worry about finding an outlet nearby. It can run steadily for about 8 hours at a time, which is more than enough time to beat the hottest part of the day. You can recharge the battery by plugging it into a USB port. You also don’t have to worry about the amount of energy it consumes. The NASUM is an environmentally-friendly option that leaves a small carbon footprint.

This air cooler has 3-speed settings (high, medium, and low) and also functions as an air purifier. As long as you keep it clean and well-stocked with ice cubes, you’ll be able to enjoy a steady supply of cool air in your RV. So far, customers have been quite satisfied with it!

NASUM Personal Space Air Cooler, $30 on Amazon

