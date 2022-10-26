The Border Hookups Bring Full-Time RV Living Into Focus

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Musical Duo The Border Hookups Turn To RVing To Share Their Craft

Dave and Jacqueline Hudson of The Border Hookups are using music to build community in the full-time RV living space. With over 20 years of experience in the music industry, this duo knows the ins and outs of live performance and talent booking.

They are also keenly aware of the desire and need for more connection for families who travel full-time. To bring these two worlds closer together, The Border Hookups are highlighting the RV and music industries in a new light.

Reaching RVers with music

Dave and Jacqueline Hudson have felt the loneliness of the road, which is what inspired them to take action and use their talents to bring more nomads together through music. Although The Border Hookups play for many groups on their travels, such as at breweries or festivals, the people who feel the most connected to their story and music tend to be those who have chosen a similar path in life—full-time travel.

To play to this group and bring this community closer together, The Border Hookups has become the go-to music group for shows such as:

The RV Entrepreneur Roundtable in Montrose, Colorado

Xscapers Annual Bash in Lake Havasu, Arizona

Grand Design Owners Rally – Quartzsite, Arizona

Clyne Country Campout with Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers – Sonoita, Arizona

KOA campgrounds – Various locations

“There’s something a little risky, mysterious, and sexy about living on the road. The same is true for standing in front of a crowd and putting on a show. We like to meet people who share the same enthusiasm for adventure and pull them together through the power of community and synergy. In doing so, we’re hopeful we can inspire a ripple effect to make the world a better place, even if it is just for one night, show, or campground” – Dave Hudson, The Border Hookups

As The Border Hookups continue to travel and perform in venues that attract full-time RVers, they hope to continue bringing like-minded groups together to form lasting relationships beyond the shows and destinations.

About The Border Hookups

The Border Hookups is a male-female acoustic duo that tours extensively, performing shows and shooting their YouTube travel show, The Border Hookups Go RVing. This musical duo is comprised of a husband and wife team, Dave and Jacqueline Hudson.

Dave has played stages across North America and throughout the Caribbean region. Past and current clients include the Hard Rock Café, Steamboat Ski Resort, and Carnival Cruise Lines. Jacqueline, a newcomer to the music scene, grew up on the Northern Manitoba tundra and brings her unique musical style to the stage based on her Canadian roots.

With their mix of crafted harmonies and unique take on cover songs, as well as a mix of catchy originals, The Border Hookups have entertained crowds across the US and beyond, covering a variety of musical genres, such as country, pop, reggae, and rock.

