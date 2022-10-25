You’ll Love Blue Water RV Resort On The Texas Gulf Coast

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

RV Trip Ideas: Blue Water RV Resort On The Texas Gulf Coast

There’s a saying that the only time salt lowers your blood pressure is when you’re at the coast. There is definitely something calming about watching the water hit the shore and listening to the sounds of the waves. One of the best places to experience the peacefulness of it for yourself is Blue Water RV Resort on the Gulf Coast of Texas.

What to expect at Blue Water RV Resort

Nestled along the shore between Surfside Beach and Galveston, Blue Water RV Resort on the Texas Gulf Coast has everything you need for an amazing vacation. The resort sits right on the bay, offers canal access, and has lots of sandy beaches for guests to enjoy.

Stunning tropical landscapes as well as sunrises and sunsets await you every day. Want to spend the day on the water? The resort has a crossover for guests to reach the beach and a private boat ramp and docks for fishing and boating. They even rent kayaks and paddleboards.

Blue Water RV Resort currently has an excellent 9.0 average rating on RV LIFE Campground Reviews. According to one visitor,

“This is a wonderful place to park and chill out. Sites are spacious and the resort is well cared for. Great people! Sit back and enjoy the ocean view or fish the canal from the pier, you wont regret it! We camped at Blue Water RV Resort in a Fifth Wheel.” – mhdriver380

RV site choices

You can choose from many different sites, including wetland sites, canal sites (with semi-private dock), beach view back-ins and pull-throughs. Cottages are available to rent for those traveling without an RV.

The resort is big rig friendly, and all sites include full hook-ups, free Wi-Fi, and picnic tables. There is an onsite store for camping necessities, and there are restrooms, showers, and laundry facilities as well. They can also store your trailers and boats.

Plenty of resort activities

There are plenty of activities to keep the family busy without leaving the resort. Hit the court for a game of pickleball or basketball or enjoy a lawn game like cornhole or horseshoes.

They have an outdoor pool and tables nearby so you can relax while the kids splash around in the pool. The poolhouse has a rec room. Kids will love the playground, and your four-legged friends will enjoy running around the dog park. There is an onsite restaurant so you don’t have to cook while on vacation.

There are plenty of nature and birding trails nearby, including a private trail that runs alongside the canal. Of course, the star of the show is the water.

Spend a leisurely day swimming in the Gulf waters or simply soaking up the sun from a lounge chair. During the winter months, there are plenty of planned activities at the resort. They host fish fries, barbeques, movie nights, bonfires on the beach, and cookouts. A great aerial video of the resort can be found below:

Things to do in Freeport, Texas

When you’re ready to venture away from Blue Water RV Resort, here’s a list of fun nearby activities.

Brazoria Wildlife Refuge

The refuge has both freshwater and saline habitats. It has a wide variety of wildlife found on the Texas coast. There are over 320 bird species (shore birds, wading birds, and waterfowl that arrive during the winter months), almost 100 species of reptiles and amphibians, and 130 types of butterflies and dragonflies.

Cannan Bend Recreation area contains a freshwater lake, coastal forest, and plenty of opportunities for viewing wildlife.

Sea Center and Fish Hatchery

Part aquarium, part fish hatchery, and part education center, this complex is spread over 75 acres. It has a visitor center with replicas of record saltwater catches (including sharks) mounted on the walls. There are also several exhibits showcasing marine life in Texas.

The fish hatchery produces spotted seatrout, southern flounder, and red drum. Tours are available with a reservation. Learn about all the fish, birds, and shellfish that call the state home.

Quintana Neotropical Bird Sanctuary

Migratory birds can be found at this popular area. The land is across for the town hall and has many trail, ponds, and park benches perfect for birdwatching. Explore the area and enjoy views from the top of the Alongis Tower.

Things to do in Surfside Beach, Texas

Four miles of unspoiled shoreline await you at Surfside Beach. Spend the day just relaxing under your umbrella, go surfing on some of the best waves in the state, or cast a line and try to catch a record-breaking fish. The village has a 2,000-square-foot splash pad with ten water features that the kiddos will love.

Burn off some energy hiking or biking the Bluewater Highway Trail or the Bird and Butterfly Trail. Take time to visit the site where the first shots of the Texas Revolution were fired. Fort Velasco is a replica of the fort where Texas and Mexico began fighting.

Attractions in nearby Galveston

Moody Gardens

You can easily spend a full day enjoying the pyramids at Moody Gardens. They have one of the largest aquariums in the Southwest. The 1.5-million gallon aquarium is filled with thousands of tropical fish and sharks. Penguins and seals are also housed at the aquarium, along with a jellyfish gallery.

Visit the Rainforest Pyramid to learn about the plants, birds, and animals that call that ecosystem home. Sloths, saki monkeys, and cotton-top tamarins all roam free through the exhibit, and birds fly from tree to tree.

Your kids will be having so much fun at the Discovery Museum that they won’t realize they are learning. The JAM Exhibit shows how music, mathematics, and science are connected. Play the Theremin, sing karaoke, or talk into whisper pipes.

You can also watch thrilling movies in 3D and 4D with the latest surround sound technology on the largest screens in the state. The complex also has a golf course and a hotel.

The Strand Historic District

This area is filled with amazing dining choices and world-class shopping. It has one of the country’s largest number of well-preserved examples of Victorian architecture. Be sure and attend Mardi Gras or Dickens on the Strand.

Parks

Seawolf Park is on Pelican Island, which used to function as an immigration station. Now, the park has picnic sites, a playground, and one of the area’s most used fishing piers.

You can view the USS Cavalla and the USS Stewart, along with the remains of the S. S. Selma. Pleasure Pier Amusement Park has a great selection of rides (some that go over the water), carnival games, and plenty of shopping and dining options.

Schlitterbahn Water Park has three different sections, all of which have pools, water coasters, and raft rides. Adrenaline lovers will enjoy the Rohr water slide and the Screaming Serpents slide. There are plenty of picnic pavilions and playgrounds for the smaller kids.

RV trip planning tips

Not ready to go home yet? Consider extending your vacation in nearby Corpus Christi or Houston. You can’t make a bad choice. Both cities have tons of activities and attractions that the whole family will love.

No matter where you decide to travel, or the path you choose to get there, RV LIFE Campgrounds and RV LIFE Trip Wizard will help you plan the perfect vacation. RV LIFE Campgrounds is a trusted source of campground and RV park reviews offered by your fellow camping and RV enthusiasts. With its accompanying RV LIFE App, RV LIFE Trip Wizard gets you to your camping destinations utilizing RV-friendly routes customized to your RV and travel preferences.

Been to a great resort on the Texas Gulf Coast, or somewhere else lately? Don’t forget to leave a review! Reviews help other RVers like yourself, and they help the campground. Leave a campground review today!

Tammy Grey has been a freelancer writer for just over ten years. She has been published in regional and national publications, such as USA Today and Silver Sage Magazine. While her main focus is writing travel-related articles, she also writes human interest pieces. Tammy is a Marine Corps brat from Parris Island, South Carolina. After many years spent in the Midwest, she currently resides in southeast Georgia, in a small Navy town just north of Jacksonville, Florida.