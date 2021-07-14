Top 8 Water Parks With RV Campgrounds

Is it hot enough for you yet? High summertime temps can affect RVers as well, but we are lucky in that we can pack up our rigs and park next to some cooler places. Some of these places just happen to offer water parks with lazy rivers, body slides, and tube rides.

Water parks are a massive summer destination in themselves. They are family friendly and offer a wide range of activities for all abilities and ages. What makes these eight featured water parks so great is that they also have RV parks within them or right next to them.

Some of the RV parks or campgrounds are partnered with the water parks and offer entry discounts, while some of them are just conveniently located a short drive or walk away from the water park.

When summertime comes around, it’s most likely that many of these parks and their RV sites fill up quickly, so make reservations ahead of time and use RV Trip Wizard to plan your trip and read the campground reviews.

1. North Texas Jellystone Park, Texas

Just about all the Jellystone parks have some sort of water park. However, the Burlson, Texas location has its own water park named Pirate’s Cove. This park features several tube slides, a beach and lazy river, pirate-inspired rope courses, and racer slides. Just next door is the Jellystone RV Resort with a multitude of places to stay.

Not only does the park have “red carpet” RV sites with shade coverings and concrete pads, but there are also cabins and RVs for rent. For the ultimate swashbuckling experience, this Jellystone park features vacation cabins inside a 260-foot long pirate ship.

2. Bonanza Camping Resort, Wisconsin

At less than a mile from the largest water park in the U.S., Bonanza has a prime location in the Wisconsin Dells, or “The Water Park Capital of the World.” The nearby Noah’s Ark water park has two wave pools and over 20 thrill rides on 70 acres.

Bonanza is a destination on its own. Not only are there 95 full hookup sites at Bonanza, but the resort has a heated pool, store, jumping pillow, and a mini golf course. The Bonanza is also close to the indoor Mt. Olympus Water & Theme Park Resort.

Splashway Water Park in Sheridan, Texas is centrally located to both Austin and San Antonio as well as Houston. The park is consistently rated as one of the best in the Lone Star State and has over 20 attractions such as the Tubular Tornado and multiple tube slides.

The campground has everything from cabins and cottage rentals to full hookup sites and tent sites. The campground also has several sports parks, a lake for fishing, and a dog park.

This KOA is located right next to Lost Island Water Park and offers discounted vouchers for the park. Along with an adventure golf course and go-karts, the water park has over 15 island-themed water slides including the extreme Molokini Crater raft slide. They also have mermaids.

The KOA is full of amenities such as big rig friendly sites, bike rentals, and a fishing lake.

The Schlitterbahn Waterpark & Resort in New Braunfels, Texas is unique in that it utilizes portions of the nearby Comal River for some of its water rides. While this 70-acre park doesn’t have its own RV park, the Landa RV & Campgrounds is just outside the water park borders.

The RV park is also right on the river and you can do some relaxed tubing here when not visiting the water park. The campground has riverfront sites, tent sites, and laundry facilities.

This forested campground near Gatlinburg, Tennessee is not located next to just one water park but two water parks. Ripplin’ Waters is about five minutes up the road from both Wilderness at the Smokies Water Park Resort and the Soaky Mountain Water Park.

Wilderness is home to Tennessee’s largest indoor water park as well as two outdoor water parks. At Soaky Mountain, enjoy the Avalaunch Watercoaster and the wild Black Bear Rapids. Once you catch your breath, you can enjoy the relaxing RV or log cabin sites at Ripplin’ Waters. This RV-only campground (no tents) also features a camp store and laundry facilities.

Not only is Lake Rudolph located right next to the Holiday World Theme Park & Splashin’ Safari Water Park in Santa Claus, Indiana, but it has been ranked as one of the top family RV parks by U.S. News & World Report and TravelChannel.com.

This huge RV resort has both RV and tents sites, deluxe RV sites, and over 300 cabins for rent. The park and the water park (like the town they are located in) celebrate the holidays year-round with a Christmas theme. The water park goes a little wild with safari-themed rides like the Wildebeest Water Coaster.

8. Timberland Lake Campground, New Jersey

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor is located about five minutes up the road from this campground, but this resort in Jackson Township boasts its own watery fun. The campground’s 54 acres are anchored by a beautiful private lake as well as an Olympic size pool.

If you like to take it easy, getting an RV spot from one of Timberland’s 200 sites might just be enough. However, if you feel need to head to Hurricane Harbor, you will find 12 attractions. These include the four-story Big Wave Racer and the Tornado with its 132-foot funnel tunnel.

