Is RV Life For Me? 10 Signs You Should Hit The Road

The RV life is not for everyone but there are many ways to define that life. Some may spend part of the year in a home and the other part living in their RV in one spot.

Others may live in their RV full time and travel around the country, moving every couple of weeks and seeing the best the US has to offer. Some may work camp, changing where they live seasonally but still enjoying different parts of the country. Some may do a variation of all of these.

If you are considering an RV life, take some time to research the positive and negative aspects. There are plenty of both. If the thought of quitting a job, selling a home, and moving away from family and friends makes you quiver, with excitement or dread, you might have hit your comfort zone regarding hitting the road. Check out some of these signs that RV life might just be for you.

1. You are adventurous

There is no doubt RVers are, for the most part, adventurous people. Heading out on the open road and seeing places you’ve never been can be very exciting. If you like to hike, bike, kayak, or just have a taste for outdoor adventure, the RV life might be for you. Even if your tastes run more indoor than outdoor, there are also plenty of museums, historic venues, and beautiful places to satisfy you.

“Traveling around the country was what Marshall and I both dreamed about before we met. Shortly after we crossed paths, we decided that we wanted to make it a reality and live on the road full time. Not only does this lifestyle offer freedom to explore and work wherever our heart desires, it gives the opportunity to meet down-to-earth people, and make memories that we will cherish for a lifetime. And, let’s be real not every day is rainbows and butterflies, but we are genuinely happy no matter what road we land on. We have learned so many valuable lessons along the way and look forward to learning so many more. One major takeaway from this lifestyle is that we are living our lives on our terms and not how society wants us to. Life is so much more than following a step by step template.” Marshall and McKenzie, full time RVers, work campers and millennials living their dream lives

2. You get bored with the same ol’ same ol’

You may be retired, or just tired of the same commute, the same job, the same everything every day. RV living allows you to pick and choose where you want to go and how long you want to stay there. The view from your RV window can change as often as you want.

3. You are flexible

Flexibility is a must for RVers. Weather changes, route changes, delays and more can work to frustrate and irritate an RVer.

A mechanical issue can keep you in the same place for longer than you intended or, you might just want to stay put and enjoy the ocean or mountain view for a little while longer. If you enjoy throwing the schedule out the window at times, this may be the life for you. There may be times when you “have” to be somewhere, but flexibility is key in the RV life.

4. You love a challenge

The RV life can be challenging. There is always something to learn, whether it’s backing up your fifth wheel, troubleshooting a problem, or navigating to your next destination.

5. You enjoy meeting new people

People who enjoy making new friends will revel in the RV life. In general, RVers are outgoing, friendly people. Don’t be surprised if you have a helping hand to back up your rig or have an invitation to a neighbor’s bonfire on your first trip. Let them know you are new to RVing and you will probably have more advice than you need. You will make friends for life in this lifestyle.

6. You enjoy seeing new places

There is so much to see across the United States. Mountains, plains, oceans, rivers, and lakes offer a diverse landscape of backdrops that will provide an ever-changing view from your RV window.

7. You like change

Most change in human life can cause some stress and anxiety. The very act of leaving friends and loved ones to jump out on the RV life might cause your heart rate to go up. Depending on what level of RV life you choose, you might need to pare down belongings, put things in storage, or just sell it all. The change may be overwhelming but don’t let fear keep you from moving ahead. Embrace the change.

8. You are spontaneous

Even if you are a serious planner, the RV life can allow you to embrace your inner spontaneous person. Unplanned stops on the road can lead to some awesome scenery, a fantastic out-of-the-way café, or just time to enjoy the peace and quiet.

9. You don’t believe money is a deal breaker

At this point, you might be asking yourself, “Isn’t the RV life really expensive?” That question can be answered both yes and no. You can pay millions of dollars for a luxury Class A motorcoach. You can also find a rig within your means and maybe upgrade later when you are sure the lifestyle is for you.

Repairs can be expensive as well. Many can foot the bill for this lifestyle from retirement and savings. Some can’t. There are tons of ways to make money on the road including work-from-home jobs. It’s a great way to travel, see the country and still earn a living.

Becoming a work camper might be a way you want to pay for the lifestyle. Work campers take seasonal jobs, sometimes with RV parks across the country. Amazon has its own Camperforce where you spend several months working at one of its facilities, usually during peak times in the fall and winter.

10. You can adjust on the fly and go with the flow

Life on the road isn’t always sunshine and rainbows. Living in a small space can cause tempers to flair. Directing your spouse when backing up into a tight RV spot can be challenging. There are times when driving, or pulling an RV, can be a white knuckle experience.

Even the most experienced couples can find living in an RV a challenge some days. If you are quick to forgive in a stressful situation and ready to head to the next adventure, you definitely need to give the RV life a try.

