Where Can I Have Packages Delivered While On The Road?

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

How To Get Packages Delivered As An RVer

One of the greatest conveniences of modern life is the ability to send and receive mail from anywhere in the world! The invention of email has made lots of things easier, but sometimes we still need to receive physical packages. This can be tricky if you’re a full-time RVer who doesn’t have a permanent address. So, how can you have packages delivered if your RV is your home?

Fortunately, this is a problem RVers have been dealing with ever since the concept was invented. That means that a bunch of people have risen to the challenge and have created a variety of ways to deliver mail and packages all across the country. You might have to take a few extra steps to get your items if you live a nomadic lifestyle, but it doesn’t mean that you’ll never be able to order anything ever again!

Some of the best options include mail forwarding services, but there are a ton of options for RVers to choose from. Depending on the type of life you live, there may be other solutions that will be more convenient or cost-effective for you. Check out the list below and see which method will best deliver your packages to you.

Mail forwarding services

One of the best package delivery options for RVers is a mail forwarding service. These companies get your mail, then allow you to choose how/when you would like to receive it. A lot of them provide digital services, scans, and so forth, but some of them allow you to get physical letters and packages.

A few of them were created for the sole purpose of servicing RVers, so they can have packages delivered no matter where they are in the country. Some of the top-rated businesses are listed below.

Good Sam Mail Service

This is a great option if you’re already a Good Sam member. They partner with MyRVmail.com, which is another fantastic mail forwarding service.

Premium and business plans are available, and customers can pay monthly or annual fees. Both plans include unlimited mail and packages with no storage fees. It’s a pretty good deal, especially if you already have a good relationship with Good Sam.

Escapees Mail Forwarding Service

Escapees is one of the oldest and most well-established mail services in the world. Ever since 1985, people have been using this business to send and receive mail, even if they didn’t have a personal address. It’s pretty affordable at just $95 per year, and package delivery is part of the deal.

Traveling Mailbox

Another way to have packages delivered as an RVer is by using Traveling Mailbox. This is a great all-purpose mail forwarding service, and it’s pretty affordable.

The cheapest plans start at just $15 per month, and even these provide a lot of great services. Digital and physical mail and packages are handled by this service all the time, so they can definitely help you out.

St. Brendan’s Isle

Finally, you might need an international option if your travels take you out of the country. But you probably still need to receive mail and packages if you’re in another country. If this is the case, you may want to use St. Brendan’s Isle. They deliver all around the world, and users have the opportunity to decide what should happen with each package or piece of mail.

Shipments will be sent to the address you provide whenever you need to pick something up. If you’re a world traveler, St. Brendan’s Isle is probably the best service for you.

If you need to have packages delivered while you’re on the road, there are plenty of options. Photos via Shutterstock

PO Box

If you have an area that you consider to be your “home base” but you don’t have a physical address, you may want to reserve a personal PO box for letters and packages. These are available to rent at most post offices and some larger areas may have separate buildings that are dedicated to these storage areas.

A PO box is nice because you can enjoy the peace of mind of knowing that you have a secure, personal place to keep your things until you pick them up. The downside of this solution is that you need to pay to keep the box active, plus it’s a stationary option. The packages don’t come to you: You have to go to them.

But if there’s a town that you often return to when you’re done with your adventures, it might be a worthwhile investment to pay for a PO box. You could also ask family or friends to hold onto your packages and mail, but things can sometimes get lost or damaged if you go this route.

Amazon Locker

A similar option is choosing an Amazon Locker. If you frequently order things through Amazon or have a recurring delivery service (for medication, pet supplies, etc.), you can take advantage of their locker system. There are Amazon storage lockers scattered all across the country!

When you place your order, locate the nearest locker to where you are currently staying. You can also plan ahead and have packages delivered to your next destination.

Lockers are available through the Amazon Hub program. Over 900 cities currently have lockers, and there are always more on the way. Best of all, there are no additional storage fees once you sign up. You can enjoy an extra level of security for no extra cost!

Lockers are located in a variety of places, so you’ll need to find the nearest one to you. They may be inside shopping malls, apartment complexes, college campuses, or even gas stations. All you need to do is provide the shipping location and memorize your personal code so you can access your packages. There are some size limits, but you can still receive fairly large packages through this program.

Learn more about this program on amazon.com.

Direct delivery to the RV park

Finally, you can sometimes get packages delivered directly to the RV park where you’re staying. This option isn’t provided at most campgrounds, but many resorts have realized that RVers need to get mail and packages and appreciate places that accommodate those needs.

Research the places where you’ll be camping, and call the management if you have questions. They will let you know if they have special rules/regulations about how guests can receive mail. If they allow direct deliveries, you can simply input the campground address for the delivery and pick it up from the office/mail lockers when it arrives.

You may want to add delivery instructions so that there’s no confusion in the process. Some campgrounds may charge additional fees if you use their mail service, but the convenience is well worth a few extra dollars. This is probably the easiest way to receive packages as an RVer, but not every park offers this service.

Just be sure to do your homework before you arrive so you’ll know exactly what to expect. It may require a bit of extra effort on your part, but you can definitely still get mail and packages, even if you’re a full-time RVer. Explore the options above and test a few of them so you can find the best fit for your needs.

Get tips from the RV LIFE Community

One of the best parts about RVing is engaging with the community of traveling enthusiasts. iRV2 forums allow folks to chat with other RVers online, and get other perspectives on everything RVing, including products, destinations, RV mods, and more.

Related articles:

Emily Lawrence lives in Idaho with her husband Nathan. Despite the cold winters in this area, it’s Emily’s favorite season! She loves to spend time skiing, roadtripping, and just exploring the outdoors.