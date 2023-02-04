Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

How To Get Mail As A Full-Time RVer

More and more people are replacing their homes and apartments with vans and RVs. There are several benefits to being a full-time RVer, but there are also some complications and challenges.

Lots of public services assume that everyone has a permanent residence, but this isn’t true for a lot of people. For example, mail delivery is a challenge for people who move around all the time. Luckily, there are some mail services that can solve this issue.

If you constantly travel from place to place, you probably don’t have a consistent address that you can put on file. This can be helpful because you can avoid a lot of junk mail. But it also means that legitimate letters will have a hard time finding their way to you. Physical letters often contain important information and/or family updates, so it’s a good idea to set up some way to stay in contact with others.

As this concern becomes more and more widespread, a variety of mail services have sprung into existence. These sometimes deliver the physical letters to your current location, or they will scan the information and send you a digital copy.

This service usually comes with some kind of price, but it’s important to have some kind of way to access your mail. Below we’ll explore some of the best mail services for full-time RVers. You have a lot of options to choose from!

Mail services for RVers

Good Sam Mail Service

If you’re already a Good Sam member, then look no further than their built-in mail service. The Good Sam Mail service is partnered with MyRVmail.com to provide an all-in-one suite for RVers.

Premium and Business plans are available, and you can either pay monthly or annually. Annual plans come with a discount, so opt for that if you’re a full-time RVer.

The plans are both quite comprehensive, although the Business plan has a few more features such as free initiate check deposits, call forwarding, and the ability to send and receive faxes. This is a great plan that’s specifically designed for RVers.

Good Sam delivers mail all over the country, but the physical street address for this business is based out of Florida. This is perfect if you want to claim this state for residency, but you don’t have to!

Learn more about this option at goodsammailservice.com.

Escapees Mail Forwarding Service

Escapees Mail Forwarding Service has the distinction of being the oldest and largest of its kind. It was founded in 1985 and is still in use today. It’s officially licensed by the U.S. Postal Service and is popular with RVers of all types.

People who sign up for this program get access to a personal mailbox, mail forwarding, mail review/scanning, special sorting, and online access via desktop or a mobile app. This may be an old service, but it has adapted to keep up with the times. Plans are generally billed annually, and they start at just $95 per year.

For more information, visit escapees.com.

Traveling Mailbox

Another popular option is Traveling Mailbox. You can receive your mail in any way you want, whether it’s a digital scan or a physical letter. They create a unique address for each user, so you can easily identify and sort incoming mail. This is one of the mail services that also provides options for package delivery.

You can even deposit your checks through Traveling Mailbox, so there’s no need to seek out a physical bank everywhere you go. Plans are billed monthly and users can select from options that range from $15-$55 per month. The more you pay, the more features you can access, but even the basic plan would work for most RVers.

Learn more about this mailing service at travelingmailbox.com.

iPostal1

One of the most economical plans is available through iPostal1. This service works wonderfully for RVers, but it’s also useful for business owners (especially if you don’t have a physical storefront). iPostal1 provides a legitimate street address that makes everything run more smoothly.

Users can remotely view and manage their incoming mail while knowing that their privacy and information is being protected. Monthly billing plans for this program start at just $9.99 per month, and that’s for both business and personal plans.

The addresses provided by iPostal1 are recognized by all sorts of mail carriers, and you can request locations both in the country and internationally.

To learn more details, visit ipostal1.com.

St. Brendan’s Isle

If you need a mailing service that works anywhere in the world, then St. Brendan’s Isle is among the top mailing services at your disposal. Some RVers choose to pack up and travel the world, but even international travelers need a way to check their mail.

With this service, you can get mail forwarded to you, or you can use the scanning feature to review mail in a digital format. You can direct workers to either hold, shred, send, return, or scan each piece of mail, so you’ll never receive a letter that you don’t want. It’s a wonderful level of control, and many RVers are happy with this option.

If you’re interested in this service, check out sbimailservice.com.

Dakota Post

We’ve already mentioned South Dakota in this post, and that’s because it’s a popular state for RVers to claim as their domicile/residency state. For tax purposes, everyone in America needs to claim a specific state as their “home”, even if they constantly travel.

If you sign up for Dakota Post, you can enjoy some of the benefits of being a resident of this state. You also get all the standard features of a mail forwarding/scanning service. There are two plans available (Premium and VIP), but both offer wonderful features and are quite affordable. Pay either $15 or $21 per month to access all the benefits of Dakota Post.

Learn more at dakotapost.net.

Anytime Mailbox

This is another option that ranks among the most affordable mail services. Anytime Mailbox plans start as low as $5 per month, and they service over 1,854 locations across the country. With just a small monthly fee, users can enjoy benefits like unlimited online storage, mail and package forwarding, and check deposit capabilities.

This service is excellent for RVers, but people with all kinds of different situations have found that Anytime Mailbox is helpful. You can easily view and manage your digital mail from any device, making it fast and convenient for everyone.

For more information about this service, visit anytimemailbox.com.

See what other RVers are saying

One of the best parts about RVing is engaging with the community of traveling enthusiasts. iRV2 forums allow folks to chat with other RVers online, and get other perspectives on everything RVing, including products, destinations, RV mods, and more.

Related articles:

Emily Lawrence lives in Idaho with her husband Nathan. Despite the cold winters in this area, it’s Emily’s favorite season! She loves to spend time skiing, roadtripping, and just exploring the outdoors.