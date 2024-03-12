Yosemite Lakes RV Resort Is A Must-Visit

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

If you’re a nature lover, there’s a good chance that Yosemite National Park is on your bucket list of places to visit. This is a stunning park that provides a beautiful mix of mountains, forests, and lakes. There are many places you can camp in the Yosemite area, but one of the best options is Thousand Trails Yosemite Lakes RV Resort.

This is a nice big RV park that provides campers with everything they need. Although it’s not a luxury resort with all the bells and whistles, it’s perfect for people who love to connect with nature (and be comfortable while they do it). There are tons of opportunities for activities and recreation in the area, and the resort is plenty big enough for everyone who wants to visit.

If you’re looking for a nice place to stay near Yosemite, keep Thousand Trails Yosemite Lakes RV Resort at the top of the list! This park has a lot of worthwhile qualities that we’ll cover below. Last, but not least, keep your eye on the reviews section. Actual feedback from guests is vital to anyone who is picking out a camping destination.

Overview

Yosemite Lakes RV Resort is located in Groveland, California, near the West entrance to Yosemite. It’s only 5 miles away, so you can easily drive, hike, or bike into the park if you so choose. If you want to camp near Yosemite, this resort is one of your best bets.

In addition, it’s quite a large resort! There’s a grand total of 490 sites, with 254 RV sites—all with full hookups. For those who love traditional camping, 130 tent camping spots are also available here. In addition, visitors can rent out one of the park cabins, yurts, or teepees for a change of pace.

Thanks to the warm weather in California, this campground is open all year long. No matter when you take your trip to Yosemite, this park will be open to you.

Reservations should usually be made well ahead of your visit because it can be hard to find a site that suits your needs if you just walk in. Rates vary depending on the time of year that you visit and the site type you choose. Expect to pay an average of about $100 per night for an RV site during peak season.

This may seem a bit expensive, but you’re paying for a premium location that’s right outside Yosemite. Considering the proximity and the amenities of this resort, the prices are actually quite reasonable.

Amenities

Although this isn’t a luxury RV resort, there are still plenty of park amenities that will make your visit more comfortable. For starters, restrooms and showers are provided for everyone who wants to use them. There are also laundry facilities so you can keep your wardrobe fresh, no matter how long you stay!

You can easily stock up on any camping supplies you need without leaving the resort. There is an on-site location where you can buy ice, firewood, groceries, RV supplies, fishing gear, and metered propane. There’s also an ATM machine, so you can always have cash on hand.

In terms of recreation, there’s also plenty to do at this campground! Guests can go fishing, explore the nature trails, play horseshoes and shuffleboard, relax in the rec hall, or participate in planned resort activities. Basketball and volleyball courts are also provided. Children and families will enjoy the playground and mini-golf area.

This resort is also pet friendly, so don’t hesitate to bring your dogs along for the adventure (a $10 per-pet fee applies). Yosemite Lakes RV Resort gives you everything you need for a fun and comfortable visit.

Nearby Attractions/Activities

Although the resort itself has plenty to offer, the main reason you probably stay here is so you can be close to Yosemite National Park. There are endless ways to spend your days here, and you’ll never have enough time to do it all. Outdoor lovers will thrive in this environment because there are countless hikes, bike trails, rivers, and mountains to explore.

Within 10 miles of Yosemite Lakes RV Resort, guests can enjoy fishing, hiking, kayaking, mountain biking, rock climbing, and whitewater rafting. During other seasons, this is a great place to hunt or participate in snow sports.

You can also book guides and tours that will show you some highlights you may have missed otherwise. There are also some local attractions in Groveland that you might want to check out. For instance, the Groveland Yosemite Gateway Museum showcases some of the historical and natural wonders of the area. Visitors may also enjoy taking a stroll in Mary Laveroni Community Park, enjoying a drink at Yosemite Cellars, or kicking up their feet at the Iron Door Saloon and Grill.

Above all, the beauty of the outdoors is the main highlight of this area. You’ll never be far from nature, and there are countless ways to be a part of new experiences. Yosemite Lakes RV Resort will put you close to the action but give you a peaceful place to return to at the end of the day.

Reviews

There’s a pretty decent spread of reviews for this resort. Some people had a wonderful visit, while others have had less-than-favorable experiences. In general, the reviews lean in favor of the “Average–Excellent” side rather than the “Poor–Terrible” range.

Those who left reviews on RV LIFE Campgrounds gave Yosemite Lakes RV Resort an overall score of 6.6/10. This may seem a bit low, but again, it’s an average of more than 130 reviews. Most visitors marked that their stay here was good, although there were a few critiques that they had to share.

Many people had issues with slow or bad Wi-Fi connections. If you need to have internet access during your trip, this might not be a great place to stay. Others felt that the facilities needed more upkeep and remarked that some of the sites were crowded together.

On the positive side of things, guests enjoyed this park location. It’s right next to the entrance to Yosemite and provides easy access. Others enjoyed the scenic location, including the trees, mountains, and a nearby stream.

To read more guest feedback about this park, visit the Yosemite Lakes RV Resort page on RV LIFE Campgrounds. See what you think, then consider booking a trip here!