10 Of The Best Top-Rated Campgrounds To Visit Right Now

Looking for the perfect combination of convenience and a top-rated RV campground that’s adored by other RVers? These campgrounds (listed in alphabetical order by state) with full hookups are highly rated by RVers, for RVers. With great locations, stellar amenities, and plenty to do without ever leaving the campsite, plan a trip today to one of these top-rated RV campgrounds. They are certain to fill up quickly. If your favorite isn’t on this list, please let us know in the comments.

Florala, Alabama

Get back to nature at the Lake Jackson RV Campground near the Alabama/Florida border. Nestled on the shores of the state’s only natural lake, this city-owned top-rated RV campground provides the perfect place to relax and enjoy the area’s natural beauty. Guests can go swimming, boating, water-skiing or fishing in the 500-acre lake (often considered the be the clearest and cleanest in the state). Prefer dry land? Stroll along the walking/biking trail (part of the state’s Wiregrass birding trail) and watch for songbirds, waterfowl, and bald eagles as you connect to the Florala City Wetlands Park. You can continue your journey on a boardwalk that is under the cover of a natural canopy.

The park itself is spread over 40 acres and is home to nearly 30 campsites (big rigs welcome). All sites have 30/50-amp electric, sewer, water, Wi-Fi and DISH Network satellite television. Guests will find a bathhouse with a self-service laundry area, a 200-foot fishing pier, a clubhouse and several picnic pavilions.

Sedona, Arizona

Enjoy all Sedona has to offer and feel a million miles away from it all at Rancho Sedona RV Park. This top-rated RV campground is synonymous with relaxation. It is nestled against Oak Creek and is shaded by majestic Sycamore and Cottonwood trees. Spend your days hiking, biking, fishing and swimming. Feel like venturing out a bit? You are a short walk from a number of restaurants, galleries, and shopping opportunities.

Guests can select sites with full hookups (plus digital cable and Wi-Fi) or one with partial hookups of electric and water. All sites can accommodate rigs 45 feet in length or less, have picnic tables, and most of the park’s 75 spacious sites have cement patios. Onsite, guests will find sparkling clean restrooms, showers and laundry facilities, a playground for the kids and a volleyball court.

Cave City, Kentucky

Make Cave Country RV Campground your base camp and you’ll be just minutes from all the fun the area offers. Be sure and check out the many cave tours of places such as Mammoth Cave, Crystal Onyx, and Hidden River Cave, hiking trails and recreational activities in the area. When you’re ready to head indoors, there are plenty of restaurants to choose from and lots of antique shops where you can walk off your meal.

All sites at this top-rated RV campground are meticulously landscaped pull-throughs. They offer 50/30-amp electric, sewer, cable, Wi-Fi, and water. Onsite, you can enjoy the refreshing swimming pool, play a game of pickleball or billiards or work out in the gym. For convenience, there are laundry facilities and a washroom. Your four-legged friends aren’t forgotten; they can run and plan in the onsite dog park.

Houghton, Michigan

The city-owned Houghton RV Park is pet-friendly and is nestled on the shores of the Portage Waterway. It’s adjacent to the Ray Kestner Waterfront Park. Guests of the waterfront park can enjoy fishing from the pier, boating, swimming, or simply relaxing on the sandy beach. Seasonally, guests can rent kayaks, paddleboards and bikes and enjoy concession stands. The historic downtown is located about a half-mile away and can be reached via a paved walking trail. Once downtown, have a blast exploring the many brewpubs, taverns, and salons. Enjoy a great meal at any of the amazing restaurants and then burn off lunch by shopping ’til you drop at one of the many retail stores.

You can choose from around 25 paved RV sites with 20/30/50-amp electric, satellite TV, water, sewer, and Wi-Fi. Most of the sites at the top-rated RV campground have a picnic table, fire ring, and park bench, while some also have a barbecue grill. All guests must have self-contained units, as there aren’t any restrooms, bathhouses, or dump stations onsite.

Winnemucca, Nevada

There are tons of activities in the Winnemucca area, and New Frontier RV Park is a top-rated RV campground that makes a great home base while you’re there. Spend your day watching a rodeo, going fishing, riding an ATV, or visiting a ghost town and then return for a relaxing evening. Guests to the campground will be within walking distance of Wingers Restaurant and Roadhouse Casino, making it easy to have a good meal and then see if Lady Luck is one your side. There are plenty of hiking/biking trails leading to spectacular views, especially at sunrise and sunset.

The RV sites are large (up to 70 by 30 feet), level, and offer plenty of space for slideouts and extra parking. Roads within the park are paved, Wi-Fi is free, and some sites are pull-through. There are clean laundry and shower rooms. Family and friends who don’t RV can still enjoy the campground while renting one of the park’s cabins. The campground is pet-friendly; dogs even have their own park to run around and burn off energy.

West Creek, New Jersey

Sea Pirate Campground is right on the Jersey shore and just minutes away from Long Beach Island. With almost 200 sites, you’re sure to find the perfect spot to call home for a while at this top-rated campground. Traveling with people who don’t RV? They can enjoy the park with you from the comfort of one of the rental cottages or cabins. Onsite restrooms, showers, and laundry facilities are available for added convenience.

Kids will love spending time at the playground and arcade; there is also a dog park for fur babies to enjoy. Crabbing, swimming in the heated pool, kayaking, and fishing are great ways to pass the time while on the shore. Prefer to stay on dry land? The campground has trails for scenic hikes and biking, as well as set-ups for volleyball, kickball, baseball, soccer, and basketball. After a fun-filled day of activities, relaxing in front of a campfire is the perfect way to spend the evening.

Four Oaks, North Carolina

Spread across 40 acres, Raleigh Oaks RV Resort will exceed your expectations of a campground. The top-rated luxury RV resort has 150 large RV sites (with free cable and Wi-Fi), each with a spacious yard, picnic table, and fire pit. Site details include back-ins and pull-throughs and are up to 75 feet in length. In addition, there are more than 30 cottages ranging in size from studio units to those with two bedrooms. There are almost 20 private shower rooms and two sparkling clean laundry areas. Enjoy a free waffle breakfast every Saturday and Sunday morning; there is a guest dinner each Thursday. Food trucks offer additional onsite dining options.

There are plenty of onsite activities to enjoy, including pickleball, billiards, horseshoes, basketball, and mini-golf. Kids will burn off tons of energy on the playground, which includes a rock wall. The pet-friendly resort offers three dog parks for your puppy to enjoy. Work up a sweat at the gym, and then lounge around one of the two swimming pools or relax in the heated spa.

Hill City, South Dakota

Savor all the Black Hills have to offer while enjoying the amenities of the Rafter J Bar Ranch Camping Resort. Guests can choose from six camping areas (Main Camp, Base Camp, Line Camp, Ranch Camp, The Island, and Lower Ranch Camp), which offer different amenities, levels of remoteness and shading (full, partial, sunny and open) options. Finding the perfect spot to set up camp has never been easier. Relax in the heated pool and hot tub, which are available seasonally.

Miles of biking and hiking trails that cover the rugged backcountry can be accessed from the top-rated campground, located next to the George Mickelson Trail and surrounded by the Black Hills National Forest. Try your hand at fishing at the Sunday Gulch Fishing Pond, which is within walking distance of the resort and is routinely stocked with Rainbow Trout.

Sevierville, Tennessee

Nestled in the heart of the stunning Great Smoky Mountains, The Ridge Outdoor Resort is just minutes from all the excitement of Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg. But with all the fun to be found at the resort, you may find it hard to venture out. Guests can relax at either of the zero-entry pools, float down a lazy river, or practice their golf swings at the indoor simulator. Work out at the fitness center or try your hand at the fishing pond. The resort has live music and “float-in” movie nights at the lazy river. Kids will have a blast on the playground, and everyone will enjoy a fun game of pickleball, gaga ball (a gentler version of dodge ball), or basketball.

Luxury bathhouses (complete with family bathrooms) and laundry facilities that are open around the clock are available, as are an onsite deli and Jeep and golf cart rentals. Your furry friends are welcome and have three dog parks from which to choose.

Terrell, Texas

Want to be close to the attractions of Dallas but enjoy suburban peace and quiet at the day’s end? Pheasant Valley RV Park is the perfect place to call home while you’re in the Dallas area. All 113 RV sites (back-in or pull-through) are concrete, but the resort is beautifully landscaped with more than 250 trees (mostly palms).

The resort has sparkling clean restrooms, bathhouses, and laundry facilities to make life easier for guests. Pets are welcome at the campground and have their own area to run and play. Wi-Fi is available throughout the resort and there is a camp store for any necessities you’ve forgotten. Play a fun game of basketball, volleyball, or pickleball. Work up a sweat in the gym and then relax in the pool.

