5 Ridiculously Tiny RVs From Around The World

As the RV industry continues to grow, the RVs themselves are shrinking. Huge, 40-foot rigs are still the ideal for many. However, innovative manufacturers are competing to cram all the comforts of a Class A into smaller and more manageable spaces.

Some say that bigger is better, but these tiny campers may convince you otherwise.

Designed and built in Japan, Tentmushi Mini Campers cost $30,000 each. This price is a bargain for a motorhome, not to mention one with first-rate gas mileage.

The exterior resembles a tiny version of a Class B camper. With convertible furniture and pop-up roofs, they have surprisingly large interiors and can sleep up to four people. Tentmushi Mini Campers come fully equipped and fully mobile.

The QTvan, available for $8,800, was designed in the UK for local trips, eco-friendly camping, and staying the night in royal parade queues. It can be towed by a mobility scooter or bicycle, making it one of the slowest-moving campers, but also one of the cheapest to operate.

Each camper contains a small television, a radio, a small bed, a drink tray, and a shelf. Other add-ons are on sale as well for separate purchase.

The DROPLET is a Canadian teardrop trailer inspired by Scandinavian design, available to purchase for $17,950.00. It features a simple exterior and cozy sleeping quarters, complete with a queen-size mattress, cabinets, shelves, and LED lamps.

A large window also spans the front of the trailer, ideal for stargazing. The back opens to reveal a kitchen with a small fridge, a sink, and a propane stove. Conveniently, the DROPLET’s small frame allows most cars to tow it.

Designed in Germany, the Sealander is a $17,000 tiny camping trailer/pleasure boat combo. With its unique design and dual functions, it is the perfect travel companion.

Camp on the beach or near a lake, then push your camper onto the water and drift under the afternoon sun. The trailer comes equipped with a motor, swim ladder, and convertible sunroof, as well as benches that convert into a roomy bed.

An onboard battery and hookup cables allow access to electricity. For overnight stays on the water, mooring lines and an anchor are provided. The company also offers add-ons such as showers, toilets, and onboard speakers.

The Airstream Basecamp is a $34,900 American travel trailer. It cleverly fits all the elements of a Class A motorhome into a 16-foot shell. With a shower, a kitchen, a toilet, and benches that convert into beds, it easily meets all your camping needs.

Overhead storage free up floor space, and the shower head also reaches outside to rinse off muddy gear. For additional space, Airstream sells tents that can connect to any of the Basecamp’s entrances.