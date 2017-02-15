Getting Your RV Stuck is not Fun. Here’s what to do About it

0 SHARES 112 VIEWS Share Tweet

Getting your RV stuck on a muddy road or campground can turn a good a day into a frustrating one. The best thing is to avoid this situation altogether. But, if you do find your tires several inches in the earth, a little bit of knowledge and equipment may make the difference between a delay and a major tow bill.

Quick Tips to Avoid Getting Your RV Stuck

If you are unsure of the surface you will be driving on, get out and walk the road or campsite first. Is the earth firm enough to support the weight of your RV? Many RVers will probe the ground with a stick to determine firmness.

Get out and check for adequate traction when driving on slick surfaces like snow, ice and mud.

Also, when the conditions are really bad, be very cautious about turning around. If the road bed is questionable, the shoulders are likely to be worse and might give way under the weight of an RV. It’s best to back up to an area that seems safe to turn around.

Avoid Expensive Tows

If you can’t avoid getting your RV stuck, here are several tips and tricks that will get you moving again.

If your tires spin relentlessly in soft, dry sand, pour a few gallons of water in front of your RV’s path helps compact the sand. This makes it easier to continue driving. Further, learning what you need to know about RVing on a beach is wise if you have plans for this type of camping.

Carry tire chains for the drive wheels. Most associate tire chains as a traction device for use on snow. But, chains can get you going again when clay roads are slick from rain water.

Also, get something solid under the tires for traction. The leveling blocks you carry to level your RV may be just enough to free your rig. But, if you find yourself in these situations often, consider purchasing traction products.

By following these tips you can avoid the need to call a tow truck because this is one adventure in RVing nobody wants to experience.