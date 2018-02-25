The 10 Best Portable Grills For Barbecuing

0 SHARES 376 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

RVers have many options when it comes to portable grills. A variety of transportable barbecues fueled by propane and charcoal are available in a range of sizes, and some also collapse for easy storage. These ten are among the best for RV travel and grilling your food to perfection.

1. Camco Olympian Portable Grill

You can mount Camco’s Olympian Portable Grill to your RV or simply use it as a tabletop grill. They come with a mounting bracket (for use on your RV’s mounting rail) and folding tabletop legs.

The stainless steel Olympian 5500 and 6500 grills connect to your RV’s low pressure propane supply. They come with a quick connect hose and connect valve, as well as a cast iron smoker plate and a grease tray. The 5500 model has 180 square inches of cooking space with 12,000 BTU per hour; the 6500 is nearly double in size at 316 square inches with 14,000 BTU.

Alternatively, the company’s Olympian 3500-C grill (with 145 square inches of cooking space) can be used with any standard 120 volt outlet. They’ll save you on propane by running off electric power and have folding legs for quick and convenient storage.

2. Coleman Road Trip Grill LXE

Coleman’s Road Trip Grill LXE comes with a collapsible stand and wheels that is easy to set up and put away in seconds. The grills have 285 square inches of cooking space, and last about an hour on a propane cylinder with 20,000 BTUs of power. They also have side tables that you can slide out for extra room.

Another cool feature about these grills is their interchangeable cooktops. You can take out the grill grates and swap them with Coleman’s griddle or stove grate (both sold separately).

3. Smoke Hollow Tabletop Grill

Smoke Hollow’s 10,000 BTU grills are not as powerful as Coleman’s LXE grills, but they do nearly double what Cuisinart’s grill offers (listed below).

They’re also larger than the others, with a 305 square inch cooking surface and a 105 square inch warming rack.

The stainless steel grills are easy to fold up and take on-the-go with a locking lid and carrying handle. They operate on disposable one-pound propane cylinders and cost about $75 on Amazon.

4. Cuisinart Petit Portable Tabletop Gas Grill



Cuisinart makes a more compact tabletop grill with only 145 square inches of cooking surface.

The 5,500 BTU grill has a simple portable design with fold away legs and a briefcase-style carrying handle.

It also has a removable, dishwasher-safe grate that is easy to clean. Cuisinart offers the gas grills in red, black, and stainless steel. You can also get these grills with a cover and/or a telescoping stand.



5. Weber’s Go Anywhere Grill

Weber’s Go Anywhere Grill is their most travel-friendly design. This charcoal grill has 160 square inches of cooking space and steel legs that fold up and secure the lid during transport. The durable lid and cooking box are also coated in porcelain to prevent rust and last for years.

The lid has adjustable vent holes to regulate the grill’s air flow when cooking. It also comes with a heat-safe nylon handle so you can lift the lid and flip food as needed.

The Go Anywhere Grills are currently about $50 on Amazon.

6. Quick Grill

This stainless steel grill has a simple folding design that is easy to set up and store away.

It can be used with charcoal or wood and has a 12″x 12″ grill surface when expanded, ideal for cooking a one or two person dinner.

You can find the folding grills on Amazon for about $40. The company also makes a bigger version, the Quick Grill Large ($50). It has a 17.5″ x 12″ cooking space, and similarly folds down flat when not in use.

7. Coleman PerfectFlow Grill/Stove

These Coleman grill stoves have two 10,000 BTU burners: one is a stove grate and the other is a removable aluminum grill grate. Just hook up your gas bottle, turn the knob, and the unit heats up within seconds.

They’re compact in size, yet large enough to cook a dinner for about four people. The grill stoves also have useful side panels that fold up to block wind, or fold down for extra cooking space.

8. Coleman Sportster Propane Grill

Coleman’s Sportster Propane Grill (much like their Road Trip LXE Grill) is easy to transport with a collapsible stand and wheels.

It’s less powerful than the LXE with only 11,000 BTUs of power, and has a smaller, 225 square inch cooking grate. On the other hand, the Sportster grill is also half the price at only $80 on Amazon.

The grill has a lift and lock system and comes with a removable tray that collects grease. It turns on by the push of a button without the need for matches.

9. Blackstone Gas Grill & Griddle

Blackstone’s portable grill and griddle combo is a larger option more ideal for tailgating and weekend camping trips than full-time RVing. But it’s also bigger and more powerful with two burners: the H burner with 15,000 BTU and the cast iron burner can produce 20,000 BTU.

It comes with a heavy-duty grill box, cast iron grill grates, and a steel griddle plate. You can use both the grill box and griddle at the same time, or just pots and pans on the two burners.

10. Gourmia Portable Charcoal Electric BBQ Grill

Gourmia’s modern charcoal grills have a battery-operated turbo fan that reduces smoke and regulates the temperature while cooking. Their grills have a smaller 11.8″ cooking surface and a double-grill pan system to catch drips of grease.

They’re currently about $65 on Amazon and come with a removable non-stick plate, lifting tongs, and carrying bag.





