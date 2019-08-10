Visit These Hidden Gems In Burlington, Vermont

0 SHARES 10 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

Vermont may be one of the smallest states in the country, but its history and charm are huge draws year-round. Though Montpelier, with a population of less than 10,000, is the state capital, Burlington is the largest city with just under 50,000 residents. North Beach Campground in Burlington is a popular RV park for many visitors.

Set on 45 acres along the serene shores of Lake Champlain, North Beach Campground is one of the city’s many hidden treasures. This urban campground with a decidedly rural character features 137 sites; 29 are full hook-up RV sites, and another 39 RV sites offer water and electric hook-ups only.

Other amenities at the pet-friendly park include bathrooms and showers, a children’s playground, picnic tables and campfires at all sites, an extensive beach area with lifeguards and snack bar, direct access to nine miles of bike paths, and free Wi-Fi.

The nearby Links at Lang Farm bills itself as the only public 18-hole championship executive course in New England. Stretching to 3,905 yards, the course offers a mix of par threes and par fours. You can learn more about their course on their website.

To get up close and personal with Burlington, check out Church Street Marketplace in the downtown area. This open-air mall is a hub of activity where you’ll find more than 100 places to shop and dine. At Church Street Marketplace, you can also discover historical architecture, year-round festivals, street entertainers, live music, and more.

Some of the interesting treasures that visitors enjoy exploring and photographing include the more than 100 covered bridges throughout the state of Vermont. The bridges date from 1820, with the first being the Pulp Mill Bridge across Otter Creek in Middlebury.

For more information about Burlington, check out the city’s website at https://www.burlingtonvt.gov/Visitors. You can also learn more about North Beach Campground on Campground Reviews.