After 35 Years, This Popular RV Resort Is Closing In February 2019

After 35 years of business, Chula Vista RV Resort in Southern California is permanently closing on February 1, 2019 to make room for a billion-dollar city project. This resort has been long cherished by RVers for its scenic waterfront location on the San Diego Bay.

Chula Vista Resort includes over 33,000 square feet on 17 acres and their own 552-slip marina. The upscale RV park is located south of San Diego, across the bay from Silver Strand Beach and a 2-3 hour drive from attractions like Disneyland and Universal Studios.

The RV resort shared more details about the closure on their website:

Sadly, the time has come to say Goodbye. The Port of San Diego has grand plans for our Harbor. They will be building a new hotel/convention center at Chula Vista Harbor, and they need to use the RV Resort’s acreage for much of this development. As such, we must vacate the premises by March 1st, and will be closing our doors to guests as of February 1st in order to allow enough time to completely vacate by the March 1st deadline.

Over the years, Chula Vista Resort has hosted countless parties, events, and Happy Hours. The resort also opened their own restaurant, Galley at the Marina, which serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and has live entertainment and dancing many nights.

The Bayfront Project replacing Chula Vista Resort has been in the works for several months, and land clearing and construction have already started in the immediate area. According to CBS News, the new project was approved by the Chula Vista City Council and the Port of San Diego. Their plans include a 1,600 room hotel, a 275,000-square-foot convention center, two parks, and also a fire station.

The RV resort sent out a notice this week and issued full refunds to anyone staying after February 1, 2019. The Port of San Diego did, however, approve another RV park a few blocks away on the bayfront, the Costa Vista RV Resort, which could open as early as late 2019.