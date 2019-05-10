10 Must-Haves For Cooking Outside On A Hot Summer Day

0 SHARES 117 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

Using your stove or oven on a hot summer day can heat up the inside of your RV fast. Head outside to cook or rather opt for cold meals like sandwiches or salads that do not need to be heated up. These items are very useful to have on hand for those dog days of summer when firing up the stove is just not an option.

1. A folding table for extra space

The picnic table at your campsite will only give you so much room. Carry a folding table (or a few) that you can set up in minutes to hold your food, beverages, plates, and other items.

This Outdoor Cook Station has an aluminum countertop, a lower rack for storage, and fold-out side tables with cup holders and built-in hooks to hang BBQ utensils.

2. A bug screen for your food

After awhile you’ll get sick of swatting away bugs while you’re preparing food. Use a bug screen like this mesh food tent so you won’t have to worry about flies, mosquitoes, and bees during your picnic.

3. Awning shade screen

You won’t want to be stuck outside cooking with the hot sun beating down on you. If you’re not in a shaded campsite, set up an awning shade screen so you can stay nice and cool while you do meal prep.

This awning screen is made to go on the front of your RV. For full coverage, you can also set up their Side Shades. The mesh screens block out about 86% of UV rays and will also help shield you from crosswinds.

4. A tabletop grill

During the hot, dry summer, a portable grill comes in handy on days when it’s too hot to cook inside the RV, but there’s also a burn ban in effect so you can’t roast food over the campfire. Simply pull out your tabletop grill, connect it to propane, and you can cook fresh meat, veggies, and more.

We love this Blackstone Table Top Grill as it has a built-in grease catcher and can be wiped clean in seconds with a paper towel. It’s also compact and easy to store.

5. A grill scraper & other BBQ tools

Many RV sites have their own grill in addition to a picnic table and fire ring. If you use the grill often, it’s a good idea to carry a grill cleaning brush along with other BBQ essentials like a thermometer and tongs.

Keep a BBQ brush on hand so you can clean off all the burnt residue on a grill before and after you use it. Scraping off the greasy bits will not only clean the grill, but it will also make your food taste better. This grill brush from BBQ-Aid is well made with a wooden handle and stainless steel bristles.

6. An outdoor oven

An outdoor oven is not as essential as the other items on this list, but it can be very convenient over the summer or while you’re boondocking off-the-grid. It will allow you to cook several foods outside of the RV that could not be made using just the grill.

This outdoor oven from Camp Chef heats up to 400 degrees F with removable oven racks. It is fueled by a 1-pound propane bottle and lasts up to about 7 hours. Use it bake anything from breakfast skillets and cookies to meatloaf, cake, cinnamon rolls, pizzas, and even chicken enchiladas.

7. Collapsible containers

Collapsible containers are very useful in storing food for meal prep or even leftovers. Plus, they don’t take up a whole lot of RV kitchen cabinet space or room in the fridge. These round containers come in a set of 4 and they’re easily stackable.

8. A portable cooler

Store your food and drinks in a portable cooler to keep them cold and within easy reach. There is a wide range of portable coolers varying from the top-of-the-line Yeti coolers to more simple Igloo coolers. Check out our list here for some of the best options.

9. A paper towel holder

Keep your roll of paper towels on a mounted holder so you can tear one off as needed. This paper towel holder is made with a magnetic mount so it can be moved from your RV fridge to the grill, tailgate, or any other metal surface.

10. Portable trash bag holder

Make life easier on yourself and set up a trash bag holder while you’re outside. This portable trash bag holder can easily be slipped over the table wherever you go. No tools needed!

The holder is made as a one-piece construction that hangs standard 13-gallon garbage bags. It is much more convenient than hanging the trash bag up from a tree or just leaving it on the ground.





