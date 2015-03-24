Dry Camping Tips for Clean Hair without Shampoo

0 SHARES 295 VIEWS Share Tweet

Dry camping without RV hookups often comes with many benefits that you don’t get when staying in a park. When you know how to live without water, sewer and electric RV connections you can do things like:

Experience the independence of living off-grid

Get away from crowds

See the backcountry

Experience peace and solitude

But unfortunately there’s a price to pay for escaping to scenic, remote dry camping destinations – mainly, shorter showers. When you’re trying to conserve water for more important things like cooking and drinking, regular hygiene habits like hair shampooing become less frequent.

For men and women with long hair, daily shampooing with fresh water is a non-critical activity that usually waits until a return to civilization.

Living with dirty hair is not a comfortable feeling for most of us. Lots of people don’t even like camping because it can mean skipping this important hygiene routine. However in recent years a growing number of “No Poo” advocates have tried to convince us that we should always skip it. Advocates and dermatologists alike agree that shampoos strip the scalp of healthy, beneficial oils that would normally dissipate into hair. If you suddenly stop shampooing, the oils build up in excess amounts and weigh your hair down.

Instead of following a daily routine of lather/rinse/repeat with store-bought shampoos, these hard-core no shampoo enthusiasts skip daily washing. Instead, they occasionally substitute shampoos with natural household products like apple cider vinegar or aloe vera and coconut oil recipes.

Going “No Poo” seems to make sense when you’re boondocking, but if you don’t like the thought of smelling like a salad, here are a couple of no poo shampoo alternatives to help your hair clean when dry camping without hookups.

Soak Up Hair Oil with Cornstarch

Cornstarch is your best bet if you don’t like fragrance in your beauty products. This household pantry item will absorb excess hair oil for almost no cost at all. Apply a light dusting of corn starch directly to your dry hair’s roots using a disposable makeup brush, or shake it from a Parmesan cheese jar. Although it works best on blonde hair, if you’re a brunette you can minimize the white residue it leaves behind by using a delicate touch to apply it, then vigorously massaging it into your scalp. You can add a few drops of your favorite essential oil to the cornstarch for added scent.

Clean Hair with No Poo Dry Shampoos

Canned dry shampoo products are on store shelves everywhere. Like commercial shampoos they range in price from a few dollars to over $20. The most common downside of these dry shampoo options is most are scented with some type of fragrance. If you’re sensitive to scents then always read dry shampoo reviews before you buy.