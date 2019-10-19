Scenic Elko, Nevada Is Worth A Stop On I-80

0 SHARES 47 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

Set nearly halfway between Reno, Nevada (290 miles to the east) and Salt Lake City, Utah (230 miles to the west), Elko, Nevada is a popular stop for those traveling Interstate 80 between those destinations. Elko features a great deal of scenic beauty and historic charm, while Iron Horse RV Resort offers a convenient location and plenty of amenities.

The park offers 103 sites and full hookups. Other services include showers, restrooms, laundry facilities, Wi-Fi, a camp store, clubhouse and rec room, recreation trails, a playground, pet area, and more. Iron Horse RV Resort partners with neighboring Hilton Garden Inn, so access also includes an indoor pool, business center, fitness center, and the Garden Grill and Bar Restaurant.

A short distance from Iron Horse RV Resort is Ruby View Golf Course, which opened in 1968. The public 18-hole course offers four sets of tees. A par 71, Ruby View Golf Course stretches to 6,631 yards from the tips.

The course also incorporates traditional golf course elements such as serene ponds, meandering creeks, enormous shade trees lining the fairways, strategic bunkers, and lush greens. Also, remember to hydrate while on the course. Elko sites at just over 5,000 feet of elevation.

If you love hiking or photography, don’t miss a visit to Lamoille Canyon, about a 20-minute drive from Elko. Lamoille Canyon offers an incredible Scenic Byway, a picturesque, two-lane 12-mile drive up the canyon, eventually reaching 8,800 feet.

On the drive to the heavens, make sure you stop at Lamoille Glacier Overlook where you can take in the U-shaped canyon that dates back some 250,000 years. Also viewable is Ruby Dome, the highest peak in the area at 11,249 feet above sea level.

More details about the greater Elko, Nevada area are available at www.exploreelko.com. You can also learn more about Iron Horse RV Resort on Campground Reviews.