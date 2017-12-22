Visit The World’s First KOA Campground In Montana

1 SHARES 39 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

Sitting between Rimrock and Sacrifice Cliff along the Yellowstone River in south-central Montana, Billings is the state’s largest city and home to the world’s first KOA campground.

The Yellowstone River, the last fully untamed free-flowing river in the lower 48 states, meanders its way along the southern edge of Billings.

Along its banks you will find the recognizable yellow teepee insignia of the KOA (Kampgrounds of America) brand campgrounds. Founded in 1962 by Dave Drum and a group of entrepreneurs who understood the need for people traveling across the country to have an inexpensive place to camp along the way, the Billings KOA soon became–and remains to this day–an icon in franchise campgrounds.

With 500 locations across the U.S. and Canada, KOA still dominates the camping industry and boasts the most stringent inspection standards, including a 600-point annual inspection for all of their franchised campgrounds.

The Billings KOA is still located on the original property next to the Yellowstone River. In recent years, it has also won several service awards.

The campground has 135 RV sites, 11 cabins, and 40 tent sites. WiFi and 50-amp service are available, and the facility includes everything from a pool, hot tub, and sauna to mini golf and bike rentals. On summer evenings, enjoy a barbecue or fun ice cream social with locally made ice cream at the on-site snack shack.

Access to ponds and the Yellowstone River ensures anglers with ample fishing prospects. The river is considered to be one of the best trout rivers in the world by Trout Unlimited and is designated as a blue ribbon stream for its high quality fishing, water quality, and natural capacity.

Billings is a thriving city with something for everyone, from zoos to museums, and restaurants to breweries. Montana State University and Rocky Mountain College have campuses in Billings.

With the natural beauty of a multitude of mountain ranges surrounding the area, there are ample opportunities for hiking, biking, rafting, skiing, and more. If you are looking for ideas for places to explore, the vicinity boasts several historic and natural sites: