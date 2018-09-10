Get A Sneak Peek Inside This Million Dollar Motorhome

157 SHARES 1.1k VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

To say the new 2019 Foretravel Realm FS6 is impressive is an understatement. This high-end coach has a Luxury Villa Spa floorplan unlike any other diesel pusher on the market.

At 45 feet long, this coach has four slideouts and the rare luxury of two full bathrooms with showers. Not only that, but the master bath features a tub with 122 massaging jets, 6 hidden speakers, and an angled television so you can watch your favorite shows while you’re relaxing in the bath or taking a shower.

The open, roomy lounging area has everything you need for comfort and entertainment. This includes an L-shaped sofa, drop-down HDTV, BluRay player, HD satellite dish, and a TV antenna with a booster.

The Realm’s modern kitchen features natural quartz countertops, backsplash tiles, and polished wooden cabinetry. A dinette booth is just beside the window and can be used for dining or working.

The recessed cooktop, microwave, and extendable counter space make it easy to prep meals. The kitchen is also equipped with a dishwasher drawer and a built-in beverage maker.

A residential-size Viking brand fridge is installed across from the kitchen. It’s surrounded on both sides by slide-out storage trays for your pantry items.

The coach is kept well-lit with LED lights and accent lighting. There are also several windows that you can open for natural lighting, better airflow, and to see the views outside. The windows are dual-pane, insulated, frameless, and tinted for privacy.

Down the hall, you’ll reach the bunk beds and the first of the two bathrooms. The bunk beds both have their own 32″ HD television, Blu-Ray player, and headphones, in addition to storage cubbies and individually controlled A/C.

The first bathroom has a similar design to the larger master bath. It includes a shower, a small sink and vanity, and a stylish tile backsplash. Both bathrooms also have their own china toilet and macerator.

The two showers are powered by an AquaHot 600D Hydronic Heating system and Head-Hunter water pump. These upgrades allow you to use the showers in both bathrooms at the same time with more than enough hot water.

In the bedroom, the plush king bed has plenty of room to walk around on both sides. The bed sits directly across from a power lift TV that can be raised or lowered by the press of a button.

Steps away is the large and lavish master bathroom. In addition to the toilet, shower, and tub, the room houses a stacked washer and dryer, as well as glossy cabinets to store your towels and toiletries.

The bath and shower are custom neo-angled and made with designer tiles. The tub transforms into a spa with features including BubbleMassage, VibrAcoustic Sound Waves, Chromatherapy, and a Bask Heated Surface that can warm your neck or back.

The tub has a ledge where you can set things down like your book or phone. Above head, there is an HD television angled downward so you can relax and watch movies while you’re taking a bath or shower.

There are also six hidden speakers built into the tub to emit sound waves in the water. The speakers can play built-in playlists, your own music, or you can listen to news and podcasts.

The settings can easily be adjusted on the bath’s high-resolution touchscreen panel. The screen can also sync with Bluetooth-enabled devices such as your phone, tablet, or laptop.

The exterior, as Motor Home Specialist describes, “is a true rolling masterpiece of artwork” and far above the four-color industry norm. The Poseidon paint scheme is more elaborate than your typical RV decals with details like custom marbling, ghosting, metallics, pearls and fades.

The exterior compartments include a freezer, an entertainment center with a swivel TV, and slide-out cargo trays. The Realm is also equipped with dual integrated power awnings, in addition to a power entry door awning and an electric entry step.

The Realm has four slideouts with pneumatic air seals, as well as a power dropdown flooring system. It rides on the massive Spartan K4 chassis and is powered by a Cummins 605HP diesel engine.

The motorhome also comes with a Rand McNally navigation system, an iPad launch system, a “Bird’s Eye View” camera and another 3-camera monitoring system. You can additionally stay at a comfortable temperature behind the wheel thanks to the heated and cooled pilot and co-pilot seats.

The 2019 Foretravel Realm FS6 is available exclusively at Motor Home Specialist in Alvarado, Texas.