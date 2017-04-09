America’s Full-time RVing Couples with Kids Welcomes The Price Family

0 SHARES 47 VIEWS Share Tweet

Many of today’s full-time RVing couples with kids began traveling because one parent wanted to give full-timing a try. When Tiffany Price first presented the idea to her husband Josh, his reaction was “Absolutely not!” In a revealing interview with this full-time RVing dad of three youngsters, he openly shares why he changed his mind.

Josh and Tiffany Price Join Other Full-time RVing Couples with Kids

The Price family is about to join the ranks of full-time RVing couples with kids when they kick off their one-year road trip this summer. They’ve left their old home and have been living in their toy hauler since September. The new RV has a work space Joshn named The PI Workshop. This home-based creative workshop is the family’s headquarters for creating everything from 3-D printed RV parts to hand-crafted wooden toys, home goods and anything else he and his family conjures up for their YouTube channel.

How did Tiffany present the idea of full-timing to you?

When she approached me with the idea of full-timing you could tell she had been thinking about it for quite some time. She was feeling convicted about a few things:

the upkeep required and use of time to maintain the house

being a slave to her to-do list which led to compromising her priorities and responsibilities, such as time and instruction with our children and homeschooling

the expenses to live in our fancy house and neighborhood

and the materialistic view of our house and possessions.

These were the big picture issues but there were several others that she expressed concern. She was absolutely sure this was what we were being led to do, even though I couldn’t see it and absolutely didn’t want it. According to all modern metrics, I was doing great as a provider, we had paid off all our debt, we had a huge house in the nice neighborhood, and all was well. This peaceful notion actually created a lot of anger when my wife wanted to leave it all and move into an RV.

I didn’t understand why she was unhappy with our current situation, and I actually thought she was being ungrateful for all the work I did to provide such a lifestyle and to be honest, I harbored unspoken animosity for a while.

What Changed Your Mind About Giving it a Try?

It wasn’t until we received the letter from our property manager stating that our landlords had intentions to sell, that she brought up the idea again but with the view of making this not only a transition to minimalist living but a transition into a career change. When she suggested I quit my job to fulfill my passion of making, teaching and the dream of owning my own business, I began to look at full-timing in a practical way.

I looked at the change as pragmatically as I could. We could free up money each month by cutting our lavish rent payment, our growing electricity and water bill, and the ancillary costs of maintaining a vain façade for our fancy neighborhood. I was also noticing that our kids never wanted to play outside and would often retreat to their individual spaces to play alone instead of building a strong sibling bond that all parents hope their children have. I began to see the value in living in such a small, mobile space.

After we completed the renovations and the RV properly accommodated our family, I saw the RV lifestyle for what it actually represented, freedom. We were free to set our own course and were once again liberated from convention. I no longer had to work a job that I didn’t like just to afford the house that was too big and required too much work and money to maintain.

I can now say that I really love our 400 sq. ft. home and that almost all of my fears and assumptions about this lifestyle were incorrect.