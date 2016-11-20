Check Out These Minor Mods For RVing with Cats

Look around any RV park and you’ll notice many canines going on the road with their humans. But did you know that lots of full-timers are RVing with cats too?
Cats are the silent full-timers of America and many travel comfortably by RV. Over the last few years, I’ve spotted many people RVing with cats, to include full-timers and holiday RVers. Recently my curiosity about feline co-pilots got the best of me. Since I travel with a dog, I turned to a full-timer to get her insight on what it’s like to live with cats on the road.
Tips for RVing with Cats
Cija Black is full-timing with her husband Dave Jenkins. Nearly one year ago they sold their suburban Portland home and moved into a 30-foot motorhome with two cats. They made inventive adjustments for the cats that helped make their transition easier. The stability of being in a familiar, comfortable and non-threatening shelter with cat-friendly features also makes changing locations much easier.
Custom Feline RV Mods
Some cat-friendly features Cija and Dave built just for their cats include:
- The Cat Cave. Dave built a larger platform for the master bed mattress. The mod enabled them to create comfy, hidden nesting places for the cats. As a bonus, the space is always about five to seven degrees cooler than the rest of the RV.
- A Pet Net for Safe Moving. When a RV is in motion, it’s smart to crate pets – if they’re already comfortable with confinement. If not, you’ll have to get creative. “I really didn’t want to put them in crates because they really would have lost it,” says Cija. Instead of forcing her two cats to use the crates, she put up a large “pet net” typically used to keep animals in the back seats of passenger vehicles. The net keeps the cats confined to the Cat Cave area while they’re moving.
- Beds in Sunny Locations. Cats love gazing out the windows and surveying their domain. “When we’re not driving we try to make sure they can be in their favorite spots, like in the sun, so they can look outside and feel safer.” says Cija.
- The Hidden Litter Box. The one mod the family loves the most is the hidden litter box under the front steps. After realizing their entry steps had dead space behind them, Cija and Dave cut into the space and slid the cat litter box behind it. With a covered pet door-style entry and space for supplies, life is more comfortable and odor free.
An Extra Tip for RVing with Cats
- Skip the clumping litter. Cija and Dave tried using the clumping litter their cats were used to. “Moisture in there would turn the litter into a gluey, disgusting mess.” In addition, the litter would track all over the RV. So, they switched to cedar pine litter, the moisture problem, odor and mess disappeared.
Most cats don’t have the adaptable nature of dogs, but these mods helped their cats to adjust fairly well. If you’re going to start RVing with cats, allow plenty of time for the transition. “It’s just a matter of figuring out what they will tolerate,” advises Cija.
Comments
JB says
We have two cats, and this whole topic has been on my mind because my wife (who isn’t much of a road tripper, so she has stayed home with the cats while the rest of us head out for epic adventures on the road) will spend the summer in Viet Nam with our kids next summer. This means my dad and I can take off and travel to anything we’d like to see that doesn’t interest kids (I’d like to go back to the Little Bighorn Battlefield and walk the whole trail, for instance), but the cats will have to go with me. One of them is big and confident and was always a house cat, but his former human fell on hard times and couldn’t take care of him anymore, so we got him via a no-kill shelter. He will probably adapt fairly well to life on the road. The other went from street to shelter, and I suspect she was dumped rather than born feral. She’s tiny and sweet, but even after 6 months in our home is still fairly wary and is just recently getting used to petting. She may not take as well to motorhome life.
My big question is, “How did you get your cats used to the RV, especially any that are fraidy-cats like our little one?”
Re: the hidden litter box, how do cats find it if it’s hidden? Do they just sniff it out?
Litter question: we’ve only ever used clumping litter. It gets all over our enclosed porch, but we sweep it every day. Sweeping multiple times a day is something we do in our RV anyway, so that’s probably not a big deal. The pine litter might be good, and is certainly lighter weight than clumping, but how do you scoop it to get rid of urine if it’s not clumping? I like that clumping litter quickly dessicates poop (we scoop twice a day, and it’s always fairly dried up), but what about in pine litter? Does it dessicate, or is it nasty?
RE: the pet net, if they’re confined in the cave by the net, what happens when they need to get our and use the litterbox? Our cats both like to roam the house and might not appreciate the net, but the shy one, at least, would certainly stay in whatever cave we made. I expect they’d hang out on the queen bed all the time. They like beds 🙂
I’d also very much welcome ideas to keep them from scratching the interior. I’m glad one of my house sofas needs re-upholstery anyway, because the cats have ruined it. I don’t want them trashing the RV interior. They have and use rope scratching posts, but they don’t confine themselves to rope. They never scratch the wood furniture, but fabric seems to be fair game.
Thanks for any and all advice!
Jim says
Can’t remember all the details but there is a method to training a cat to ride comfortably in an RV. And it requires a cat carryall that they’ve come to think of as home. Using treats, than meals, along with a comfortable blankie, preferably one (or part of one) they’ve used for years. Small so they feel protected.
I remember reading an article about it and pretty sure you’re cats, properly trained, will have no problem adapting.
Nina says
Hi, JB, and thanks for your post, Rene!
I’m a veterinarian, and my husband & I do *a lot* of traveling with our cats. We only recently purchased an RV for travel, so prior to that, all our travel was by car.
To get the cats used to the RV, we first started taking them on the RV when we weren’t traveling and let them hang out in the still vehicle. The next step was to have them on the RV and start the engine. Once it came time for travel, we ended up using our cat carriers, but more for safety to keep them from moving around with the vehicle running (the carriers could be buckled in). Luckily, our cats are already used to being in the carriers. You can see a step-by-step video on how to train your cats to travel – go to this website put out by the CatAlyst Council:
http://www.catalystcouncil.org/resources/health_welfare/cat_carrier_video/
If you’re planning to travel next summer, now is the perfect time to start training – giving you plenty of time!
Before we traveled in the RV, we used large dog-sized crates to travel. The crates were fabric and could be collapsed to put away, but were big enough to accommodate a cushion for resting & a litter box for emergencies. This may be an alternative option for you.
My husband and I also make extensive use of the product called Feliway (similar product – Comfort Zone with Feliway). This is a product based on feline facial pheromone, a comforting pheromone that cats naturally produce & mark with (when you see your cats rubbing their faces on things). The product comes as a spray and as diffuser (like a “Glade” plug-in). We spray it in the RV before we load the cats, and we repeat spraying during our trips. We also used it to help with the cat carrier training. The product stinks a little when you first spray it, so spray it ~ 15-20 min before you (and the cats) are going to be in the area. Otherwise, it doesn’t have an odor.
You can find more about the product at this website:
http://www.feliway.com/us/#redirected
The product can be purchased online, and some veterinarians also carry it.
Regarding the cat scratching, you may try:
– Placing scratching posts or flat scratching items over the areas they scratch.
– Covering the fabric with a cushion or piece of cardboard or double stick tape.
– Using a product called Soft Paws (or something similar). These are nail caps that cover the nails so they can’t be damaging. You can find information here: http://www.softpaws.com
Some owners use these regularly, while other owners don’t like having to reapply them as the cat’s nails grow. However, for a temporary trip, they may work for you.
Make sure you continue to have something appropriate for the cats to scratch on, as this is a natural behavior for them.
Regarding the litter & litter box:
We generally show our cats where the litter box is, just to make sure 😉
Most litter, even “non-scoopable” ones, can be scooped, even the urine spots. It just requires a little more care, and isn’t quite as convenient. The urine usually sinks to the bottom, so if you shuffle the top layer a little, you can find it and scoop the urine soaked litter. Scooping the urine out regularly helps cut down on the odor.
Consider consulting with your veterinarian if your cats are especially stressed, as there are also other supplements, diets, and potential medications that may help with your training process. Gradual training will give you better effects, and hopefully help you avoid problems like stress urination, etc. You will also want to make sure your cats are up-to-date on their vaccinations & flea preventative when traveling, have identification (collars & ideally microchipping), and you have copies of their most relevant medical records (rabies certificate).
Hope this is helpful and you (and the cats) are able to enjoy your travels next summer! Thanks, Rene, for a great post!
Rene Agredano - The Full Timing Nomad says
Aww thank you so much Nina! I can tell you are a GREAT vet! These tips are spot on and really add to the information. Thanks for making RVing more feline-friendly!
JB says
Thanks for all the info, Nina! Like Rene said, you’re a great vet! I don’t suppose you practice in San Diego? 🙂
Neither of our cats much likes being in a carrier, especially big (17.5 pound) ol’ Sami – he’s so scared of being in a carrier that he poops every times he’s in there and gets it all over himself. Enter cat shampoo, stage left lol. It takes 2 or 3 of us to get him in the carrier, too 🙂
Lyn the fraidy cat spent a night in the RV with our daughter once, not long ago. I don’t think she exactly enjoyed it, but she didn’t freak out, either.
Will definitely check out Feliway and the video you recommended. Thanks again!
Jonathan
Sanford Simmons says
We travel with 3 cats and they stay in back and ride on the King Size Bed, but if they venture toward the front we have a “crate” that they are put into so as not to get under my feet while I’m driving. It doesn’t take long and they learn it is better to stay in back on the bed. Their litter box is under the rear King bed out of sight and no smell with the Costco sand. We have a bunk bed under the dinette with heating pads for their mattress so they sleep in their own beds. When we dry camp and it’s cold they sleep under our covers with us.
Deen Adolphe says
I’d like to post some pictures of my cats and the RV Kitty Kondo’s we used to have made and sell but this forum won’t accept pictures.
Rene Agredano - The Full Timing Nomad says
Deen, we’d love to see what you created for your RVing cats! The best way to share your images is to upload them to a photo sharing site like Flick’r or Facebook, then paste the image URL here in your comment.
Janet says
We will be snow birds traveling with 3 cats. All this information has been great! Thanks for all the advice. Is it really safe to keep my kitties in the travel trailer instead of the truck?
Sharri Moore says
Our biggest problem in our motor home is keeping our cats out of the queen bed box (and the sliding mechanism inside). The platform has what I assume to be ventilation holes and if they get in the only way get them out is to disassemble the lid from the bed box and lift them out. The mechanism inside for the slide is dangerous and greasy. They also get under the dash AND inside the folded hideabed. Does ANY know where to get some sort of shields, covers etc for this sport of problem? I cannot possibly be the only one faced with it.