Explore Northern California’s Giant Redwoods

The small town of Crescent City, California near the Oregon border welcomes visitors year-round, most of who come to view the awesome giant Redwood trees. Parking your rig at Ramblin’ Redwoods Campground & RV Park will put you right in the heart of many attractions. As its name would indicate, Ramblin’ Redwoods Campground & RV Park is nestled in a grove of towering trees in the heart of Redwood country.

The pet-friendly park features 80 sites with pull-throughs and big rig access. They offer full hookups, along with restrooms, showers, laundry facilities, a camp store, Wi-Fi, and recreational trails.

Nearby in Redwood National & State Parks (RNSP), you can explore interpretive trails through the awe-inspiring Redwoods of Northern California. Together, these parks are recognized as both a World Heritage Site and an International Biosphere Reserve. Another park within easy access is Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park.

Golf is also popular throughout northern California. One popular track is King’s Valley Golf Course, an executive nine-hole course. Featuring eight par-3s and a lone par 4, King’s Valley is a great walking course that measures 1,259 yards. Family owned and operated since 1993, the course also offers a 200-yard driving range with high-quality mats and grass to help golfers work on their game.

There are lots of interesting attractions in Crescent City and Del Norte County. Don’t miss Ocean World Aquarium where you will see sharks, bat rays, and playful seals and sea lions. The area also features two lighthouses worth exploring: Battery Point Lighthouse and St. George Reef Lighthouse. They offer a glimpse of the glory days of lighthouses. Also not to be missed is the famous Trees of Mystery park, a few miles south in Klamath.

For more information about Crescent City and the greater Del Norte County area, check out Visit Del Norte County. You can also find more great campgrounds and RV parks on Campground Reviews.