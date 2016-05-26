340 SHARES 2.3k VIEWS Share Tweet

Have you shopped for a new RV lately? If not, you’ll be surprised at the number of new rigs that now have RV microwave convection ovens instead of the usual propane-powered oven. This appliance gives RVers a better cooking experience in the great outdoors, but many people are still reluctant to try this new-fangled gadget. To help clear up the confusion, let’s debunk the three big myths about RV microwave convection ovens.

1. Microwave convection ovens are complicated

RV microwave convection ovens are two appliances in one. Choose the microwave setting and you can utilize microwave cooking as you normally would for reheating food, beverages, etc. Or select the convection setting and the unit works just like a standard kitchen oven, with one big exception. Instead of merely blasting heat into the oven cavity, a convection oven takes that heat and circulates it with fans. Heat moves around, under and over the food to cook it faster and more evenly than a typical oven.

“I really like that it’s two appliances in one,” says Tracy Morrow, a full-time RVer for the last five years. “Mine has a combination setting, so it can microwave and do the convection process with one meal, which cooks things a lot quicker.”

Like most people, Tracy didn’t automatically love her microwave convection oven. This technology required her to do things differently before she got it, but her comfort level grew over time. Reading the appliance manual was the first step to understanding her microwave convection oven. Temperature and time settings differ between units so keeping the book nearby will help newbies get comfortable with the differences.

2. Food doesn’t taste as good as oven-baked meals.

Cooking with RV microwave convection ovens means making a few minor adaptations to your favorite recipes.Much like making dietary changes to your daily menu, you’ll get familiar with your appliance over time. Soon your favorite meals will cook and taste consistently once you get to know the quirks of microwave convection oven cooking times and settings.

With practice, any food you make, from cakes to turkey to casseroles, will turn out as tasty as ever. A good cookbook helps.

However, keep in mind that the lack of a direct flame source on food means you won’t usually get that familiar “char broil” texture on top. Tracy says that even though her RV microwave convection oven has a “Broil” setting, the end result isn’t as good as a standard oven. “It’s not broiling like we know it. It just can’t crisp things up the way I like it,” she says.

3: You need special cookware.

Many people mistakenly believe that you can’t use metal cookware in a RV microwave convection oven. That’s only partially true. You just can’t use metal while the unit is in microwave mode. Lots of cool new bakeware can be used in this appliance, like silicone cookie trays and cupcake pans.

Remember, “They flop around, so you need to set it atop a cookie sheet or some other support before you fill it, and move the support with the bakeware,” says iRV2 member wa8yxm.

Depending on which RVers you talk to about convection ovens, this device has many other advantages. As a two-in-one appliance you get to utilize the oven area for storage space.

About the only downside is that microwave convection ovens use lots of electricity, so if you enjoy boondocking on solar power you’ll have to ensure you have an adequate system. On the bright side, you’ll save on propane costs because microwave convection ovens unit don`t use any.

When we’re on the road, most of us would rather be having fun outside than slaving away inside our RV kitchens. Forget those common myths about RV microwave convection ovens that you’ve heard. This appliance is one of the best ways to enjoy your favorite foods and make the most of your time in the great outdoors.

How to Use a Microwave Convection Oven