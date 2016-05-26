Have you shopped for a new RV lately? If not, you’ll be surprised at the number of new rigs that now have RV microwave convection ovens instead of the usual propane-powered oven. This appliance gives RVers a better cooking experience in the great outdoors, but many people are still reluctant to try this new-fangled gadget. To help clear up the confusion, let’s debunk the three big myths about RV microwave convection ovens.
1. Microwave convection ovens are complicated
RV microwave convection ovens are two appliances in one. Choose the microwave setting and you can utilize microwave cooking as you normally would for reheating food, beverages, etc. Or select the convection setting and the unit works just like a standard kitchen oven, with one big exception. Instead of merely blasting heat into the oven cavity, a convection oven takes that heat and circulates it with fans. Heat moves around, under and over the food to cook it faster and more evenly than a typical oven.
“I really like that it’s two appliances in one,” says Tracy Morrow, a full-time RVer for the last five years. “Mine has a combination setting, so it can microwave and do the convection process with one meal, which cooks things a lot quicker.”
Like most people, Tracy didn’t automatically love her microwave convection oven. This technology required her to do things differently before she got it, but her comfort level grew over time. Reading the appliance manual was the first step to understanding her microwave convection oven. Temperature and time settings differ between units so keeping the book nearby will help newbies get comfortable with the differences.
2. Food doesn’t taste as good as oven-baked meals.
Cooking with RV microwave convection ovens means making a few minor adaptations to your favorite recipes.Much like making dietary changes to your daily menu, you’ll get familiar with your appliance over time. Soon your favorite meals will cook and taste consistently once you get to know the quirks of microwave convection oven cooking times and settings.
With practice, any food you make, from cakes to turkey to casseroles, will turn out as tasty as ever. A good cookbook helps.
However, keep in mind that the lack of a direct flame source on food means you won’t usually get that familiar “char broil” texture on top. Tracy says that even though her RV microwave convection oven has a “Broil” setting, the end result isn’t as good as a standard oven. “It’s not broiling like we know it. It just can’t crisp things up the way I like it,” she says.
3: You need special cookware.
Many people mistakenly believe that you can’t use metal cookware in a RV microwave convection oven. That’s only partially true. You just can’t use metal while the unit is in microwave mode. Lots of cool new bakeware can be used in this appliance, like silicone cookie trays and cupcake pans.
Remember, “They flop around, so you need to set it atop a cookie sheet or some other support before you fill it, and move the support with the bakeware,” says iRV2 member wa8yxm.
Depending on which RVers you talk to about convection ovens, this device has many other advantages. As a two-in-one appliance you get to utilize the oven area for storage space.
About the only downside is that microwave convection ovens use lots of electricity, so if you enjoy boondocking on solar power you’ll have to ensure you have an adequate system. On the bright side, you’ll save on propane costs because microwave convection ovens unit don`t use any.
When we’re on the road, most of us would rather be having fun outside than slaving away inside our RV kitchens. Forget those common myths about RV microwave convection ovens that you’ve heard. This appliance is one of the best ways to enjoy your favorite foods and make the most of your time in the great outdoors.
Comments
Deb says
Nice thorough article but I’m not using mine much yet. Not quite convinced on how wonderful it is. Maybe in time. I keep a nice toaster oven that’s awesome.
Rene Agredano - The Full Timing Nomad says
I think like any new gadget, it takes practice. I felt the same way about my pressure cooker until I learned what it could do. Now I can’t live without it.
Deidre Sparks says
Great info! Thank you!
Rene Agredano - The Full Timing Nomad says
You are very welcome. Thank you for reading!
Marlene says
The biggest down side I see is that while convect baking, I have no microwave and have to wait for cool down to use Themistocles wave! I am very happy to have a stove with an oven again, as well as sconce toon microwave! Just can’t do without both!!!
Rene Agredano - The Full Timing Nomad says
I think I’m with you on that Marlene. I know lots of folks who are happy with just one but I’m not sure I would be.
Kodi says
Our new RV has a micro/convection oven combo. I was happy to see this article. It helped me feel less overwhelmed about “one more thing”…..(newbie to RVing here) Also, you had a great reminder about getting a cookbook on the topic. Great idea! I see them in thrift shops all the time. Also, I didn’t know that I won’t be able to use the thing while boondocking unless I have a solar power system up and running. Looking forward to my new adventure and appreciate all the great articles. Thanks.! Just love web info 🙂
Rene Agredano - The Full Timing Nomad says
Hi Kodi thanks for reading, I’m so glad you found this (and RV Life) useful in planning your great adventure! Keep in mind you can certainly use your convection oven when boondocking, you’ll just need to run your generator. It’s not the ideal solution if you want to cook big things like a roast or something, but it’s possible. Let us know how it works out for you!
Brian says
Even with a solar power system, cooking with an electric oven is not likely practical. The oven will use at least 10 amps at 120 volts, or 100 amps at 12 volts, and you can’t cook much in less than half an hour, so say that’s 50 amp-hours for a single use… more energy than most RV solar power systems collect in an entire day. It;s like using a microwave oven, but for much longer times. In a campsite serviced with power, it’s a great thing; off-grid, not so much.
Running a generator every time you cook is not always an option, depending on where you camp.
We cook with electricity, using a microwave oven, electric kettle, induction cooker, and toaster oven… but only where shore power is available or the generator is reasonable to use. I wouldn’t want to depend on having lots of electrical power available.
DORA says
Hello,
I am new to this RViing
Can I use the microwave oven with the generator off ? Why do my eletrical sockets only work with the generator on ?
Thanks,
Rene Agredano - The Full Timing Nomad says
Dora, I’m not an electrical expert either but here’s my basic understanding: your microwave and electrical sockets require A/C power. Shore power, a generator or solar electric power system with an inverter are needed to supply A/C power to your RV. Your batteries cannot do that because they supply D/C power.
Robbie Diehl says
Does anyone have a link for the Highpoint micro/convection oven installed in the 2016 Sunova? If so, please post…our new Sunova came without a manual to give us even basic directions.
Thanks!
Chris says
I thought maybe a microwave (sans camera 🙂 ) and a toaster oven might work well; I LOVE my Breville toaster oven and would hate to leave it behind! Any thoughts on this? Also I hear the Coleman camper oven works well over a gas burner.
Rene Agredano - The Full Timing Nomad says
Chris, our microwave and oven broiler is all we’ve needed for 10 years on the road. I’m not an expert but I would think a typical toaster oven would pull a lot of power for the RV, making it a risky appliance. I know our panini grill will trip breakers sometimes.