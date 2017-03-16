0 SHARES 20 VIEWS Share Tweet

America’s national parks are more popular than ever. Unfortunately that means more campers crowd you out this summer. If your RV is ready to roll, pack it up now for a quieter experience at any of these five great national parks to visit before summer vacationers make visiting impossible.

Great National Parks to Visit Before Summer

If you want to visit national parks without the crowds, get your RV ready now. Pack the right gear to prepare for any kind of crazy shoulder season weather and hit the road before school’s out. These great national parks usually have tolerable spring weather and have year-round RV-friendly campgrounds.

Yosemite National Park, California

Majestic waterfalls and snowy peaks make this central California park one of the busiest any time of year. But a peaceful visit awaits RVers who camp in Yosemite National Park in early spring. March is a quiet time to arrive but prepare to get drenched with an average of about 5.2-inches of rain. Be patient and you can expect less than two inches if you go in April. The park doesn’t allow dry camping outside of developed campgrounds so it’s wise to reserve a spot before heading out.

Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona

Because it’s one of the most well-loved parks in the entire nation, Grand Canyon National Park congestion is exceptionally bad during summer. If you’re not afraid of unpredictable cold weather, time your arrival sometime during April and you could miss the heaviest spring crowds. Park warm clothes however. The National Park Service says that Grand Canyon weather conditions can be anywhere from springlike to snowy before summer arrives.

Gulf Islands National Seashore, Mississippi / Florida

Grab your chance to visit Gulf Islands National Seashore when the Gulf Coast winter snowbirds start heading north. Soak up the sun on this 160 mile trek of white sandy beaches stretching along the Mississippi and Florida coasts. Kayak, hike or explore historic sites in the park’s barrier islands, maritime forests and rich marine habitat. Unlike many national parks, the park’s ever popular Davis Bayou Campground can accommodate RVs up to 45-feet long.

Hot Springs National Park, Arkansas

Bathing in hot mineral water during Arkansas’ hot, humid summer seems like a recipe for disaster. That’s why Hot Springs National Park is one of the best national parks to visit before summer temperatures soar. See, touch and even bathe in the park’s healing mineral waters piped into different bath houses. The state capitol of Little Rock grew up around this urban national park, but it still feels a remote getaway when you’re camped at the Gulpha Gorge Campground after a long day soaking your cares away.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee / North Carolina

There’s something for everyone at Great Smoky Mountains National Park, which is why it’s become America’s most visited national park, according to the National Park Service. Majestic mountains, woodsy forests and picturesque rivers combine to create an Appalachian camping vacation getaway. You won’t escape crowds in spring but you will find fewer RVs in the two campgrounds (Cades Cove and Smokemont) that accommodate larger RVs over 30-feet long.

Visiting America’s treasures should be a peaceful experience but that’s not always the case. As long as you avoid spring break crowds this year, you can have that solitude at any of these spectacular spring destinations.