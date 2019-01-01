Share Your New Year’s Resolutions With Us

New Years is a time to reflect back upon the year that has passed and a time to anticipate what the coming year holds. I have been writing this blog for over ten years and as I reflect on the hundreds of thousands that have read my blog entries over those years, I really have no idea who my readers are.
Are you old, young, male, female, longtime RVers, just entering the lifestyle, live in the west, live in the east, maybe you live abroad, pet owner, some may just be looking for interesting places to travel? I suspect there is a mix of everyone I just listed.
As I shared in my last post, I have been camping and enjoying the RV lifestyle my entire life. I can remember the days before RVs had gray tanks, you didn’t need a battery to operate your furnace or refrigerator, and most travel trailers were pulled by cars.
On the RV industry side of the equation, I have held every position in an RV dealership other than bookkeeping (my wife handled that end of things), so I understand how the industry (sales and service) works, its strengths and weaknesses.
In those ten years that I have been blogging, millions of new RVs have been purchased, some by those already enjoying the RV lifestyle and others just joining in the fun. While I don’t have statistics to confirm it, I bet there have been over a million first time RV owners during that time.
That said, I would love to help my readers (whoever you are—old, young, seasoned, or new to the RV lifestyle) reach your New Year’s RV resolutions by addressing items you are looking to tackle in the months to come.
Maybe it is camping more often, being a better dry camper, finding out-of-the-way places to explore, keeping certain parts of your RV maintained, what type of RV is best for me, etc.
Please use the comment box at the bottom of the page to give me a rough idea of who you are and what you would love to hear about in future blog posts.
While it is unlikely I can respond to everyone’s request, I will do my best to write entries that address the subjects I am qualified in and of interest to many. Hope to hear from you soon and may your New Year hold many adventures in RVing!
Comments
Miles Walker says
My name is Miles Walker, i just turned 62 and I’m a disabled veteran. Hopefully this is my last winter in N.C Taking my 28ft. Bounder to national parks out west
Kenneth be Merry says
My new year resolution is to get my generator, Onan 7000 running again for our 2003 Coachman class A. Must do myself as have a money shortage. We usually spend 5 to 6 months away from the Texas heat each summer, without the generator it’s a no go this year. Can plant a salad garden if I must stay. Will surely miss the open road though.
Joan Goffinet says
My husband and I are working towards possibly 1/2 full time RV lifestyle. We aren’t sure about reliable internet service so we can continue to work. Ideally, we would love an internet service and TV service that we can use at home and then take on the road. We don’t want to pay for these services for both the camper and the house. I’m wondering if there is such a thing out there.