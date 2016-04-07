Six States that Allow Overnight Parking at Rest Areas

Whether you’re a new or experienced RVer, one thing is clear: sometimes it’s tough to know which states allow overnight parking at rest areas. We all know that some RV driving days can turn into grueling jaunts. So when you’re trying to get from Point A to Point B as fast and safely as possible, a quick overnight stop at a rest area is a hassle-free way to get some shut eye. Skipping the time it takes to locate and hook up at a campground saves time and helps you get on the road bright and early the next day. The only problem? Knowing where you can legally park your RV overnight.
The Debate About Rest Area Stays
Free overnight parking is one of the biggest gray areas for budget-minded RVers. Many people feel that RVers who participate in this practice are giving the entire community a bad name. As a result, RVer discussion forums are full of hot debates about the ethics and safety of free overnight parking.
While many RVers say they will only stay in campgrounds, it seems an equal amount will opt for an “innocent until proven guilty” approach to overnight parking in public places like rest stops.
Retail store parking lots often make it clear about the legality of parking on their property. When “No Overnight Parking” signs are posted there’s no doubt that you’ll need to move on and find another place to spend the night.
But what happens when there are no signs posted about overnight parking? That’s when things get questionable. Whether it’s a big box retail store parking lot or a highway rest area, everyone has to decide how far they’re wiling to test the limits of the law when they choose to park overnight outside of a designated campground.
Which States Allow Overnight Parking at Rest Areas?
One could assume that highway rest areas are safe harbors for weary RVers, but that’s not a given. Just because a rest area can accommodate your RV that doesn’t mean you can enjoy overnight parking at rest areas without any hassles. The only way to know for sure is to do your research.
If you look online you’ll find handy RVer websites about overnight parking at rest areas and some featuring Rest Area Usage Policies. Unfortunately as of this writing, the authors of those websites don’t tell you how current the information is or cite their sources for accuracy. Chances are it’s accurate information, but we did some sleuthing around state transportation websites and based on the information provided, these are the only
five six states that we could find which clearly indicate how long you can park at their respective rest areas. If you know of others please let us know and comment below.
California
“Stay up to 8 hours in any 24 hour period.”
Idaho
“Time Limits. Remaining in a rest area for a period of time longer than that established by the Idaho Transportation Department. Occupancy of the rest areas on interstate highways is limited to eight (8) consecutive hours. Occupancy of rest areas on other routes of the State Highway System is limited to sixteen (16) consecutive hours.”
Minnesota
“All other motorists are permitted to stop at rest areas for up to six hours at a time. See Commissioner’s Memorandum No. 108 (PDF).”
Oregon
“Q: Can I sleep at an Oregon rest area?
A: You are welcome to sleep, take a power or cat nap, and otherwise relax. In fact, we encourage road weary drivers to do so before continuing a long journey. Data indicates that weary drivers have a far greater chance of falling asleep at the wheel or being involved in a vehicular accident. You can slumber in your camper, snore to beat the band in your RV, or dream about Oregon blueberries in your van, as long as it doesn’t exceed the 12 hour rule.”
In an unusually welcoming approach to travelers, the state of Oregon encourages rest areas to explore nearby walking paths and historical sites, even going as far as to welcome picnicking:
“Q: Can I BBQ my hot dogs or veggie burgers over a campfire?
A: We’re sorry, but building fires is not allowed. However, if you use propane or gas filled camp stoves or BBQ units, go right ahead, and be sure to make a few smores on your grill!”
Ohio
“Customers can enjoy the convenience of overnight parking with hook-ups for travel trailers or RV’s at eight (8) select service plazas on the Ohio Turnpike.” (Thanks to Marc Rodstein for providing this information, post-publication)
Washington State
“Park only in designated parking areas for a maximum of 8 hours, unless otherwise posted.”
Know Your Rest Area Etiquette
Whether you park in a state that clearly allows overnight parking at rest areas, or stay in one where no obvious rules are posted, being courteous is key to maintaining the privilege of overnight stays.
Since nobody wants a knock on the door at 3 AM, always remember: there’s a huge difference between overnight parking and overnight camping. This downloadable Good Neighbor policy flier spells it out:
Industry-sanctioned Code of Conduct
(RVers’ Good Neighbor Policy)
How do you pick where to stay overnight when you’re on the road? Comment below, we’d love to hear about your experience.
Comments
Marc Rodstein says
You missed at least one state. Ohio not only allows overnighting in rest areas, they have electric hookups in some of them.
Rene Agredano - The Full Timing Nomad says
Thank you Marc! Can you point us to an Ohio government site that explains their overnighting rules? I didn’t come across anything but heresay on the web about those rest areas. Pretty neat!
garycarolyn says
The Ohio Turnpike is I-80 east-west and they have specially designated overnight areas in their parking lots. There are 4 in each direction. Cost is $20 and there are hook ups. Check out the Ohio Turnpike site for locations.
Rene Agredano - The Full Timing Nomad says
Thanks for the tip Gary.
thomas spencer monson says
THE LDS MORMON CHURCH WILL LET YOU PARK IN THERE CHURCH PARKING LOTS OVER NIGHT FOR FREE
Marc Rodstein says
http://tinyurl.com/zxprtxq
Rene Agredano - The Full Timing Nomad says
Sweet! Thank you Marc, it’s been noted.
Byron says
I’ve stayed in AZ, (which has a very welcoming sign), CA, TX OR, ID, NM and WA, That’s 7.
Rene Agredano - The Full Timing Nomad says
Thanks Byron. We would love to know more. Can you point us to an AZ state website that clearly spells out their overnight parking policies at rest areas?
Jon says
What I found is that “camping” and “campfires” are not permitted. I did not find anything saying overnight RV parking is permitted. https://www.azdot.gov/business/highway-maintenance/rest-areas/rules
This site indicates overnight parking is permitted unless posted as prohibited. But it’s not official and there is no official source cited. http://beamalarm.com/Documents/state-rest_stop_policies.html
Ric says
In the state of Texas the answer to your question is yes. The purpose of the safety rest area is to provide a safe and interesting place for travellers to stop to take a break from driving. Sometimes this means sleeping.
Texas law allows visitors to stay at the safety rest area for up to 24 hours.
_____________________________
Andrew K****, P. E., Facilities Branch Manager
Maintenance Division/Facilities Management Section
Texas Department of Transportation – See more at: http://www.roadtripamerica.com/forum/showthread.php?10748-sleeping-at-texas-rest-stops-legal#sthash.ZIW2QzPh.dpuf
Rene Agredano - The Full Timing Nomad says
Wow Ric, thanks for giving us insight right from the source. Your info is greatly appreciated.
vince says
On 95 from Florida to new England get a spot early because the truckers flood the rest areas. ..
Stan says
Please don’t take up a space that a trucker needs, they have on duty and driving restrictions that greatly affects their job performance. If there is ample spaces, ok, but if space is tight, leave them for the trucks.
larry says
This is the dumbest post I have seen. Whats the difference if a trucker is tired or me pulling an rv is tired. Come on, if there is a spot and you are sleepy, TAKE IT.
Tracy says
Truckers have a job to do and a time limit in which to do it. I’m assuming if you are RVing then you are on vacation. THAT, my friend, is the difference. Working vs. Vacation. Be courteous and let the working truckers do their job….you should be in no hurry.
RV and Truck driver says
So if a trucker falls asleep and kills 4 people in an SUV, thats worse than if a RV driver falls asleep and kills 4 people in an SUV. Good to know, I didn’t realize that. 😉
Phil Mitchell says
RVers, speak up to your Congressmen, Senators and State officials regarding your RV privileges. Currently line level bureaucrats are making the Policies. RV’s are supporting one hell of a hunk on the National Recreational Establishment and putting a lot of cash and jobs into the system. Insist on unfettered access to facilities. What good does empty parking slots do. Mega $ RV’s are not the squalid vehicles of the 1930’s GRAPES OF WRATH.
USE your influence with your representatives. SHOW the PIPSQUEAKS where the BEAR POOPS IN THE WOODS..
Larry Lee says
And Texas makes seven. Texas is actively upgrading older rest stops and even building new ones intending folks to use them to rest in order to save lives. Great idea. Hopefully other states will follow their lead.
Adrianus van der pol says
Me being a truckdriver and rv’r think that if you crach for a 8 hour sleep stop and stand on a designated spot like the trucks do you will have no trouble nowhere. Slides in and yust stop to sleep. But love truckstops and flying J are also a good alternative for a safe stop. And then you have all kinds of amenities at hand.
Pam says
For the last year my daughter, grand baby and I have travelled around the USA. We found several Walmarts that were super friendly. But some that are VERY hostile. You need to go in and let them know you wish to stay. It prevents those 2am knocks on the door. If you need an emergency services, it’s very useful for the store to know you’re there.
But for us, the truck stops are better. The truckers watch out for us “helpless” females. We are VERY mindful of space. We know that it’s a truck stop and the truckers get first dibs. We seem to always be welcome at a truck stop.
THANX TO THE TRUCKERS
Vanman says
I used to use Wall-Mart parking lots but they are not as friendly as many years ago. I75 and I 65 rest areas have RV and truck designated rest areas. But beware, the truckers sometimes overflow into the RV area. Nothing like a truck 2 feet away starting his Cummins diesel at 3:00 am and then trying to get back to sleep. I have used Flying J with good results so far. I have used many rest areas in Germany with my rental RV but had to share with lots of trucks. they have to shut engines off when stationary..
Stan says
In Kansas on I70 eastbound the first rest stop/Visitors Center from the Colorado border has a very nice area for RV’s to park overnight. It’s a big circle, with a RV sign pointing to it, has big shade trees, picnic tables, and non potable water hydrants, not to mention the trees full of signing birds to greet you in the morning.
Actually the next 3 or 4 rest stops in both directions have these circles, plus they are far enough away from the overnight trucks, that you really don’t hear the idling trucks.
Stan
Shaky says
I don’t spend the night, but I do catch some shuteye and a sandwich with a cold drink and then I’m on my way. I generally have my next RV park reserved ahead of time. Rest areas are just that, a place to rest, not a place to camp overnight. Oregon and Washington State are clean and safe rest stops. I’ve never felt comfortable in California,
Ed Duke says
Alabama allows overnight parking at rest stops. No state rules against overnight parking at a Walmart. Some local ordnances what not allow it (and will post signs) but, generally, the decision remains with Walmart.
Henry says
I have often used rest stops for a power nap, or just have lunch on my way somewhere.
Eight hours, is a generous time to let you get some rest, and be a safer driver.
You must be cautious in these areas as well. There are some not so nice people that prey on those that use these rest stops, so keep your eyes open around you.
Colin Abbott says
New York state rest areas on 81 are great, some have 15 amp plugs and water, we have used them twice over the years, last November we used one, we respect any area that offers over night parking, especially Wal-Mart, we always walk into the store, buy grocery items, and ask for the manager, to get his permission, we have never been turned away, even one Walmart in Nova Scotia I Thurso where no parking signs were pointed out to us, even then he said you keep out of the way and you should have no problems., and we didn’t. Most people are great and always offer help, but remember, always ask first.
Happytallones says
We ask security for permission and where to park. That way we are not annoying the manager. If there is a time limit they will advisr ypu and quiet often wake you. Be happy and positive and always try to buy something. Gppd results. “Dont worry-be happy”
Darrell Cowles says
I thought I had asked if a RV’er were allowed to stop for the night in Texas Safety Rest areas, and we were told yes. It has been a couple of years, so I have sent TxDOT a question asking about the rules for RVs that stop for the night, length of stay allowed, etc. I will post the answer if I get one. I believe the person I spoke with before said that for severe weather you might have to stay for a couple of days and that was not a problem. I think as long as you don’t make it look like your a squatter and unload everything out of the rig, you will be fine. I figure I would unload the generator (heavy security cabled) so batteries would stay up or provide lights.
Larry says
A few years back, my daughter and I made a trip to Fort Worth TX. to visit one of my sons, my granddaughters and some great grand kids that I had never seen. On the way down and back we stopped in rest areas to eat and relieve the dog. I had a CB radio in the motor home and my daughter enjoyed listening to the trucker. We pulled into a rest area on the way back which had a sign as we entered that said all rv’s keep left which was where the trucks parked. As we sat there eating our lunch a couple of trucks came in and parked along side us. They began to bad mouth the rv,s for taking up their parking places. As it was daytime, there were plenty of parking spaces available. I listen for a short time and as I had been a truck driver for 21 years and prior to retiring had been a Commercial Vehicle Inspector with the MN. State Patrol for 19 years, I told them I thought I had a right to park my RV in the designated parking spots. I have never parked my RV in a rest area over night. I park in a camp ground. I have a RV park directory and call ahead for reservations. So far that has worked for me.
Rick says
Going North out of CO on I-25, the first exit in WY has designated RV overnight area complete with a Dump Station
Charles in GA says
Georgia has a total of 17 rest areas and 9 welcome stations, none of which are co-located with the listed rest areas, though they all will have sufficient parking and restrooms open 7-11 and in two cases 24 hr) While the web site doesn’t state rules about overnight stays, it does list the rest areas with DUMP STATIONS, which I will make note of, for future use.
http://www.dot.ga.gov/DS/Travel/RestAreas
According to the web page linked to above, 6 of the 17 rest areas are closed until early or mid 2017 for re-construction, two on I-16 and four on I-75 in South Georgia.
steve c. says
We use Walmart often when enroute to a destination. They are frequently easy on-off highway locations. We stayed at a Flagstaff, AZ Walmart that was classified as No Overnight Parking. There were more RVs in that lot than most Walmarts we have stayed at, and we have stayed at many. We spoke with on RV couple that was familiar with that location and they said it was not enforced, but don’t ask permission, (which we like to do normally) because they would just tell you that you can’t park overnight. So we stayed without asking and it was no problems whatsoever.
Frank Whidden says
We have been making RV trips from Alabama to central Florida for over 20 years and stopping overnight in the rest areas in Florida. The only problem has been with opening a slide out. As long as we stop and there is not a pass through we open a slide on the side where vehicles can’t pass. When I asked about overnight stopping, I was told as long as it was not over 24 hours it is ok. The reason for stopping without going to a campground was to speed up being able to depart early without disturbing others. Having been a truck driver I do understand the feeling of some about a motor home or 5th wheeler taking up a truckers spot, but we also pay the road tax for our fuel as well. Courtesy goes a long way.
carl newton says
This is an interesting article that got me wondering what is the procedure or rules for North Carolina rest area’s so I asked the DOT. The said ”
Sent By: Contact Us Administrator Date/Time: 10/20/2016 12:12:10 PM
Comment:
We do allow drivers to park and sleep whenever they want be it daytime or nighttime.
Thanks for your concern. ”
I was not aware that was allowed but then i don’t go to rest area’s all that much. We may have a dumb HB2 law, but at least they let you get some “rest” in the many rest areas of NC.
P. Phillips says
The ethics of overnight parking as opposed to going to a campground, IMO, is that the campground is fine for extended stays, not traveling. I have called campgrounds for a one night stop and was told that it was past check-in time. So we went to a local Cracker Barrel, ate dinner there, confirmed that we could park overnight there, slept, got up before opening time to run the generator, ate breakfast there and hit the road. All in all, an excellent experience.