Visit Pahrump, An Hour’s Drive From Vegas

The charming small town of Pahrump, Nevada is an hour’s drive west of Las Vegas and features an excellent RV resort and more. Wine Ridge RV Resort & Cottages offers 150 luxurious sites, wine tasting on the adjacent property, and a host of other activities.

The pet-friendly Wine Ridge RV Resort & Cottages offers 50/30 amp electrical at all sites. Other conveniences include concrete patios, laundry facilities, bathrooms, free Wi-Fi, a computer lounge, picnic area, pool, a renovated clubhouse, reception area, a billiards room, fitness center, pickleball courts, a retail store, an RV and vehicle wash, and more.

Right next door to the resort is Pahrump Valley Winery where visitors can taste wine or dine by the vines at the upscale Symphony’s Restaurant. Open for lunch and dinner, Symphony’s is named after the winery’s gold medal-winning wine of the same name.

If working on your short game is the plan, check out the 18-hole Lake View Executive Golf Course a few miles from Wine Ridge RV Resort. This par 59 measures 3,518 yards and opened in 1979. Lake View Executive Golf Course has been voted the best “Executive or Midsize Course in Nevada.” With lush fairways, fast greens, five par 4s, and 13 par 3s, it’s a great challenge, and the mountain views live up to their billing.

Of the 112 courses in Nevada, Pahrump’s Mountain Falls Golf Club was voted the number three course in the Silver State. This 18-hole championship course, just 10 minutes from Wine Ridge RV Resort, is known for its exceptional playing conditions. Measuring 7,082 yards from the tips, the front nine was designed by the Nicklaus Design Group while the back nine was groomed by Cal Olson Design.

For more information on the Pahrump area, check out visitpahrump.com. You can also learn more about Wine Ridge RV Resort on CampgroundReviews.com.

