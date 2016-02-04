Practice Driving Safety Online with the RVSEF

1 SHARES 87 VIEWS Share Tweet

RV enthusiasts can now learn or update their RV driving skills as The RV Safety & Education Foundation (RVSEF) has announced that RV Driving Safety – one of their most popular RV consumer safety programs – has been updated and formatted for immediate online availability. The three-year project was completed last month and is now available for all RV owners.

According to the RVSEF, the RV Driving Safety Program is designed to provide helpful driving information and is intended to make the driving and traveling experience a safe one. With proper attention to the differences in vehicle size, height and weight, it will be easy to hit the road and enjoy RVing safely. The online course is self-directed allowing RVers to study on their own time, at their own leisure, and gain practical insight and safety for the coming season.

“With our new online program, a student can learn everything from the basic driving refreshers we all need to the complexities of negotiating all roads in an extended wheel-base vehicle with real tail-swing,” said Walter Cannon, RVSEF Executive Director.

According to RVSEF, The online RV Driving Safety Program requires a time commitment of approximately six cumulative hours and enrollment is just $49.95. A detailed course-companion manual can also be purchased for an additional $20.00.

“It sounds like a fair bit of time and cost but many insurance carriers support this safety course by offering discounts to policy holders presenting our Certificate of Completion.”

For more information visit The RV Driving Safety Program ( found under the “Education” tab at the top of the page).