Exploring Prescott, Arizona’s Christmas City

Prescott, a town of 40,000 in central Arizona, is home to Point of Rocks RV Campground. This picturesque park takes its name from the scenic surrounding hills and rock formations that abound throughout the area.

Offering 96 sites, Point of Rocks is a stone’s throw away from downtown Prescott. Park amenities include full hookups, restrooms, showers, laundry facilities, a camp store, nearby recreational trails, Wi-Fi, and more. Lake Watson is a 10-minute walk from the campground and Willow Lake is just across the street. Kayaking, paddleboarding, and fishing are readily available, as are extensive trails around both lakes.

Less than four miles from Point of Rocks RV Campground is Antelope Hills Golf Courses, offering two 18-hole tracks. The South Course opened in 1992 and features lush fairways and well-guarded undulating greens. The par 72 course measures 7,014 yards. From most vantage points on the course, golfers can take in panoramic views of area mountains including the Granite Dells, Granite Mountain, Thumb Butte, and even the San Francisco Peaks near Flagstaff.

The par 71 Antelope Hills North Course stretches to 6,844 yards from the championship tees. Opened in 1956, this public course features narrow fairways and a variety of poplar, spruce, elm, cottonwood, and weeping willow trees lining the fairways. In addition to 36 holes of golf, the course offers a practice facility that includes a chipping green, putting green, bunker, grass practice tee, and hitting stalls.

Antelope Hills’ Manzanita Grille is a full-service restaurant and bar that serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Don’t miss the seafood buffet on Fridays or the prime rib every Saturday night.

Prescott is equal distance from Flagstaff to the north and Phoenix to the south, both roughly 100 miles away. This central Arizona city features lots of history, culture, and natural beauty.

For example, Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary is a wildlife sanctuary dedicated to the conservation and protection of native and exotic animals.

You can also discover why, since the 1980s, Prescott has been known as “Arizona’s Christmas City.” They will be holding special holiday events throughout the rest of December. To learn more, check out their official website.

