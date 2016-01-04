Red Baron Offers Tool Organizer

0 SHARES 30 VIEWS Share Tweet

Do-it-yourselfers or professional wrenchers alike can keep essential tools even more organized on the road, at home, or in the shop thanks to the 22” Tool Organizer from Red Baron Tools.

According to the company, the organizers enable easy access to your tools when you need them and the tiered, rotating system can be placed on a work surface or on the available Red Baron Tools rolling cart for easy maneuverability. Another benefit users will appreciate is its compact dimension that is said to take up a mere 22 x 22 inches of space, making it ideal for tight, confined work areas or smaller shops. Its series of concealed drawers around the circumference of the organizer offers further storage.

The Red Baron 22-inch Tool Organizer can accommodate up to 200 different tools and is backed by a two-year warranty.

www.red-baron-tools.com