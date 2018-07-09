Hidden Gems Off Highway 2 In Washington

0 SHARES 92 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

I have seen Deception Falls many times while driving over Stevens Pass along Highway 2 in Washington State. I had even slowed down a few times to get a good look and snap a photo of it as I crossed the bridge below it.

However, it wasn’t until I actually stopped at this roadside picnic area during a recent RV trip that I realized I had only seen the tip of the proverbial iceberg. Below what is visible from the highway bridge are additional cascades, falls, and pools as the creek makes its way into Tye River, all of which are located in an old growth forest with moss-draped trees and boulders.

A half-mile trail with numerous footbridges guides you past interpretive panels and some of the best water features, but you will want to explore some of the side trails leading to hidden gems along the way.

Deception Falls makes a great place to stretch the legs while RVing over the pass and is suitable for all members of the family, including your four-legged traveling companions on a leash.

I researched how the falls obtained its name but didn’t find any references. My thought is that it’s named Deception Falls since you think you are stopping to see one waterfall discovering there are many more.

You will find Deception Falls just off Highway 2 west of Stevens Pass. The falls are on the south side of the highway, while the parking lot (suitable for larger RVs) and picnic area are on the north side of the highway. You will find the turn off at N47° 42.906 W121° 11.750

Being deceived in a pleasant way, just another adventure in RVing! In the next installment, we visit the Iron Goat Trail, learn some history, and look at places to camp while exploring the west side of Stevens Pass in Washington State.

