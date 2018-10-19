Do You Really Need RV-Safe Toilet Paper?

When it comes to the toilet paper you use in your rig, do you go for the septic-safe TP advertised for RVs and boats, or do you just buy the same regular rolls that you use back at home?
Some say this rapid-dissolving TP will help keep your waste tank from getting clogged, but others argue that these pricier rolls are just a waste of money.
The benefits of RV-safe toilet paper
Septic-safe toilet paper is specifically designed for use in RVs and boats. It breaks down faster than regular bath tissue and in turn, prevents your waste tank and sewer hose from messy clogs.
Yes, it costs more than regular rolls, but the extra dollar or two could be worth it to prevent clogs and potential headaches. iRV2 member RV_Road_Trip advises referring to your RV manual to decide what type of toilet paper is best for your rig. “You have to ask yourself if your investment in your RV is worthy of you doing what is best for it and doing what the manufacturer of your RV recommends.”
Regular toilet paper can also build up and cause your tank sensors to constantly read as full. To resolve this, try using a wand to spray the sides of your tank to loosen up the paper, or a holding tank treatment to dissolve stuck TP and get rid of bad odors.
Is RV-safe toilet paper a waste of money?
Some RVers say they’ve been on the road for years and have never had an issue with any TP. As long as you keep plenty of liquids in the tank and regularly clean your tanks, you should not have any issues no matter what type of toilet paper you’re using. iRV2 member DJBSDB says,
“RV toilet paper is nothing but cheap one ply at marked up prices. We have full timed for several years never had a stopped up black tank or sewer hose. We use a good one ply Charmin, found at Walmart.
Always leave black tank valve closed until ready to dump, keeping plenty of liquids in tank, flush tank after dumping. After dumped and closed black water valve, put a couple toilet bowls of water down the toilet to ensure always liquids in bottom of black water tank. Always fill bowl with water when paper and or poop flushed. Plenty of liquids is the key to keeping tanks and hoses open. “
The main takeaway?
Septic-safe TP may help prevent clogs since it can dissolve faster, but it’s also not always necessary. Keeping your tanks regularly cleaned will ultimately prevent clogging more than your choice of TP at the store. However, take a look over your RV manual and shop around to decide which type and brands work best for you.
You can also try a simple shake test to see if a particular TP will dissolve well in your tanks. To do this, take a piece of the toilet paper, put it in a glass jar with some water, tighten the lid, and shake it around. If the paper breaks down into thousands of dissolved pieces, it’s good to use in your RV; if it wads up, you may want to find another brand.
What type of toilet paper do you use in your RV? Share your thoughts and preferred brands with us in the comments below.
Comments
Gregg says
The million year old debate. Here is a little info that I have never seen brought into the decision making process of which type of TP should be used.
-the shake test, I think is a reliable test if you are constantly on the road. The test should duplicate the RV’s situation. If you are parked at a campsite, you are obviously not shaking around.
So here is something to think about, what type of black tank chemicals are you using and how fast does the chemical break down the toilet paper of your choice. Because if your rig is parked that is all there is to help break down all solids in your black water holding tank.
For those of you that don’t use chemicals in your black tank, trust me when I say, we (everyone at the camp grounds on the same leg of sewer pipe). Smell you when you dump. Alot of residents in camp grounds leave their gray water tank open, so when you dump your untreated black tank the smell / fumes make there way into their RV’s and I am sure they appreciate your consideration.
Do to these inconsiderate types I have started keeping both gray and black closed and ONLY opening them when I need to.
I use chemical in my black tank and I use 2 ply that I get from camping world and without moving my RV I have never had any issues related to dumping my tanks.
Only 2 times the park trees roots tore up the sewer pipe. They finally cut down the tree.
Anyway, my point is, it is not just the toilet paper that is the issue but also the way you treat your holding tank.
Yes, RV living is cheaper living than a sticks and bricks home, however there are still some common expenses that must be spent.
Safe and happy travels
Hersh says
After watching a “friend” of mine I learned a trick… after I’m done using the potty I leave my drawers down and just scoot across the carpet. My friend, Rover ,seems to think it works well and he doesn’t have to buy TP…… Of course he doesn’t have to clean the carpet either!!!
I’m thinking of finding a new friend that might teach me a better trick or two. Anybody know anything about goldfish?
1973Argosy says
Use regular paper. When you’re leaving the campsite, empty your back tank, rinse the hoses by next emptying your gray tank. To remove the worry of paper playing havoc with sensors or clogging the tank simply add a bag or two of ice down the toilet to an empty black tank just before you pull out. The ice acts like a macerator inside the tank while being bounced/sloshed while underway. At your next stop or at a legal dump area along your route simply dump the melted ice and remember to put a little fresh water back in the tank to preserve the dump seals.
Joseph Oravec says
What a Bunch of Lies. NO! RV toilet paper is NOT any better than a quality Brand of T.P. . Here is what the crooks at RV super centers and RV Brands want you to believe: ” If you don’t use our product, you will have you’re Black Water Tank, get plugged up, and the sensors will be messed up.” If that were the case, then why do the very same RV Super Centers and RV Branded Products that sell RV Toilet Paper also recommend using and sell RV Black tank Cleaners, Sensor Cleaners, and Wands to spin clean the tank? I will tell you why PROFITS! They are just trying to separate you from your hard earned CASH. CROOKS! If some National RV store or Brand (Sold @ Walmart), tells you these lies. Then AVOID them, and tell the RV store, or the Brand sold at WalMart, you are NO LONGER doing business with them. Then see how fast all of the LIES stop. Folks, you do NOT need Camco Septic T.P. for you’re RV. Any National Brand that says Septic Safe is OK to use. I have had my Motor-home for 11 years, and no problems using Scott’s 1000 sheet T.P. .