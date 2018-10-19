Do You Really Need RV-Safe Toilet Paper?

0 SHARES 189 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

When it comes to the toilet paper you use in your rig, do you go for the septic-safe TP advertised for RVs and boats, or do you just buy the same regular rolls that you use back at home?

Some say this rapid-dissolving TP will help keep your waste tank from getting clogged, but others argue that these pricier rolls are just a waste of money.

The benefits of RV-safe toilet paper

Septic-safe toilet paper is specifically designed for use in RVs and boats. It breaks down faster than regular bath tissue and in turn, prevents your waste tank and sewer hose from messy clogs.

Yes, it costs more than regular rolls, but the extra dollar or two could be worth it to prevent clogs and potential headaches. iRV2 member RV_Road_Trip advises referring to your RV manual to decide what type of toilet paper is best for your rig. “You have to ask yourself if your investment in your RV is worthy of you doing what is best for it and doing what the manufacturer of your RV recommends.”

Regular toilet paper can also build up and cause your tank sensors to constantly read as full. To resolve this, try using a wand to spray the sides of your tank to loosen up the paper, or a holding tank treatment to dissolve stuck TP and get rid of bad odors.

Is RV-safe toilet paper a waste of money?

Some RVers say they’ve been on the road for years and have never had an issue with any TP. As long as you keep plenty of liquids in the tank and regularly clean your tanks, you should not have any issues no matter what type of toilet paper you’re using. iRV2 member DJBSDB says,

“RV toilet paper is nothing but cheap one ply at marked up prices. We have full timed for several years never had a stopped up black tank or sewer hose. We use a good one ply Charmin, found at Walmart. Always leave black tank valve closed until ready to dump, keeping plenty of liquids in tank, flush tank after dumping. After dumped and closed black water valve, put a couple toilet bowls of water down the toilet to ensure always liquids in bottom of black water tank. Always fill bowl with water when paper and or poop flushed. Plenty of liquids is the key to keeping tanks and hoses open. “

The main takeaway?

Septic-safe TP may help prevent clogs since it can dissolve faster, but it’s also not always necessary. Keeping your tanks regularly cleaned will ultimately prevent clogging more than your choice of TP at the store. However, take a look over your RV manual and shop around to decide which type and brands work best for you.

You can also try a simple shake test to see if a particular TP will dissolve well in your tanks. To do this, take a piece of the toilet paper, put it in a glass jar with some water, tighten the lid, and shake it around. If the paper breaks down into thousands of dissolved pieces, it’s good to use in your RV; if it wads up, you may want to find another brand.

What type of toilet paper do you use in your RV? Share your thoughts and preferred brands with us in the comments below.







See also: How To Prevent RV Sewer Hose Explosion