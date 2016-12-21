How RV Solar Cooking Saves Money and Effort on the Road

1 SHARES 213 VIEWS Share Tweet

Cooking food with the sun is an ancient culinary art. It’s ideal for green RVing lifestyles and RV solar cooking is a cost-saving and easy method to do on any budget. If you want to give this ancient cooking practice a try, these tips for RV solar cooking will help you get started.

Reasons to Try RV Solar Cooking

If you’re looking for great reasons to get into the solar oven trend look no further. Cooking with the sun can help you save on propane and electricity costs. Solar cookers also eliminate the risk of a RV kitchen fire in your galley. As a bonus, you can keep your RV cool during summer by cooking your food outside in a solar cooker. Solar cooking is also easier than you might think.

Cook food with the sun in any season – hot or cold.

Solar ovens can bake, broil or steam any food.

The units easily reach temperatures of 360° to 400° F

Consistent, even internal temperatures eliminate the need to stir food.

Even bad chefs can create great meals, since food rarely burns in a solar cooker.

Cooks familiar with electricity-powered crock pots will see that cooking meals in a solar cooker can be done just as easily. Just assemble and prep your meal in oven-safe cookware, place it in the solar oven in the morning sunshine and your food will be ready by dinnertime.

Tips to Buy or Make a DIY RV Solar Cooking Oven

Curious about cooking with the sun but aren’t sure you want to invest in a pre-made solar oven? The beauty of trying to make a DIY solar cooking camping set up is that you can create one with simple materials for around $20. With only three sheets of heavy duty poster board, reflective material like aluminum foil and miscellaneous crafting supplies like paint, tape and adhesive, you can make a RV solar cooking oven on the cheap.

When you’re ready to invest in the real thing, one internet search reveals a handful of leading manufacturers. Solar oven manufacturers not only sell their sun-powered ovens to the public, but conduct projects that encourage third world country residents to choose solar ovens over polluting wood fires.

If you’re wondering why manufactured solar ovens cost what they do, it’s because a high quality, pre-made unit only requires enough sunlight to cast a shadow on the unit. On the other hand, a homemade or less expesnive RV solar cooking oven will require full sunlight in order to cook evenly at desired temperatures.

Interesting Solar Oven Facts

Solar ovens can do a variety of tasks besides cook. They can also:

Boil and sanitize water.

Dehydrate nearly any food – from vegetables to meat.

Make nutritious edible sprouts.

Dry out firewood.

Cooking with the sun makes total sense for RVers on the move. Whether you’re looking for new dry camping tips or seeking the sun during winter, these little units should be in every RVer’s bag of cooking tricks. If you’re a RV solar cooking fan, let us know your best tips for creating great meals with the sun.Save