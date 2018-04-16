The Scenic Drive Through Salt River Canyon

1 SHARES 91 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

In my last post, I shared how you can tour two historic places in Arizona for one low entry fee. If you’re in the planning stages to visit them on your next RV trek through the area, you have probably noticed they are not really on the road to anywhere and require a detour off Highway 60 to reach.

Part of the adventure involves a section of Highway 60 southwest of the sites, which includes crossing through Salt River Canyon.

Salt River Canyon, which has been described as a mini Grand Canyon, has been carved by years of erosion exposing multicolor layers of the earth and rugged spires.

Unlike the Grand Canyon that has no road to the bottom, Highway 60 dramatically descends via bends and switchbacks 2,000 feet from conifer covered mesas to palm trees and cactuses in the depths of the valley.

Upon reaching the bottom, travelers can stop at the recently renovated Salt Creek Rest Area to let their brakes cool from the long descent into the canyon, stretch their legs, study the interpretive panels, and pose for a photo on the old art deco era Highway 60 bridge which is still open to pedestrians.

The bridge was built in 1934 and spans 454 feet between the canyon walls.

Visiting Salt River Canyon:

Grades in and out of the canyon are up to 6 percent, so exercise caution when descending and climbing out of the canyon with your RV.

Since camping is limited on the reservation, a good place to set up camp when coming/going is Timber Camp Campground located about 10 miles south of the canyon right off Highway 60.

The campground is operated by the US Forest Service and offers many long level spaces suitable for long rigs. Those navigating by GPS will find the campground at: N33° 41.267 W110° 34.248

Driving through a mini Grand Canyon and living to tell about it, just another adventure in RVing!