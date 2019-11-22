0 SHARES 4 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

It takes a lot to stand out at the gigantic SEMA Show in Las Vegas. But this year, we found four great RV-related products that managed to rise above the noise. In our two-part SEMA 2019 Holiday Gear Gifts for RVers rundown, we’ll share some must-have gizmos for the RV traveler who has everything.

SEMA’s 2019 Holiday Gear Gifts for RVers

SEMA is one of the world’s largest trade-only events for the automotive parts and accessories industry.

Each year over 2,000 manufacturers show off new products to vie for the attention of more than 70,000 resellers and distributors from the $43 billion aftermarket industry. It’s the most important selling opportunity for manufacturers and this year was no exception. Here’s two of four great RV products at SEMA that stood out about the rest this year.

For Towables: Keep Truck Beds Organized with Unruli® Cargo Management System

It’s not an inexpensive gift but the towable RV owner who has everything will love what Michigan-based Reliable Engineered Products just released: Unruli®, a new truck bed organizing system.

Unruli® features cargo box options with an integrated tonneau cover. Pickup truck owners can convert their truck beds within minutes to go from using a cargo box for managing small items, to full utilization of their entire truck bed for hauling large items.

“Truck owners know their truck bed is a useful tool, with millions of uses,” states Joe Kolwick, operations manager of Reliable Engineered Products. “We developed the Unruli cargo management system to solve the problems that many truck owners like me face, shifting cargo that makes stowed items unreachable, and having a toolbox in the way when we need to haul large items.”

The Unruli system eliminates the cargo shift and keeps items within reach of the tailgate. What’s really cool about it the easy foldaway option. The box collapses when you don’t need it. This allows for maximum use of your entire pickup bed without having to remove a box.

USA-made box slides out to end of tailgate for easy reach and retrieval.

Installs in under 30 minutes with 1 person and 1 wrench. No drilling, no harm to truck

Stores up to 250 pounds in corrosion-resistant, lockable box.

Keeps items from sliding to hard to reach places.

Sliding box rails double as tonneau cover side rails.

LED light helps see in the dark.

Starting at $1,195

Ditch the Triangles and Road Flares with ALERT Emergency LED Safety Lights

Every square inch of storage space is precious whether you tow a cute little Teardrop trailer or commandeer a large motorhome. It pays to be safe and carry roadside emergency triangles and road flares, but these critical safety tools take up valuable space in the rig. Not anymore.

Ditch your bulky emergency preparedness roadside emergency lights for Savior ALERT Emergency LED Safety Lights. Small enough to hold in the palm of your hand but big enough to handle the scariest roadside situation, ALERT beacons are safer to operate, longer-lasting and more cost-effective than traditional road flares and triangles.

ALERT can be used when roadside conditions are too dangerous to use a road flare. So instead of burning down the forest with a 2900-degree flare, these cool-to-the-touch safety lights will do the job instead.

Each waterproof beacon has super-strong magnets that allow you to attach them to vehicles without scratching your pain. Or use the included Magnetic Mounts to attach to non-magnetic surfaces like your fiberglass RV. Each beacon also has a rugged hook that allows you to hang it from your RV ladder or even use as a nightlight inside your rig.

Traditional road flares burn out in 15-30 minutes. ALERT lasts over 40+ hours.

Nine light modes: Single Blink, Double Blink, Triple Blink, Alternating Blink, Rotating, S.O.S. (Distress), Solid:High, Solid:Low, and Flashlight.

They’re weatherproof: IP65 Rated to withstand rain, wind, and dust environments without sacrificing performance.

No-slip grip. Rubberized housing makes ALERT easy to hold on to and keeps ALERT from rolling when deployed. They won’t crush, roll, or blow in the wind.

Battery powered. 3 AAA Batteries power each ALERT Light. We recommend using lithium AAA Batteries for optimal performance.

MSRP: $34.99

Watch this space for next week’s rundown of more unique gifts for RVers as seen at the SEMA Show.