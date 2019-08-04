Take A Road Trip To Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley

0 SHARES 79 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

Shortly after the Old Dominion State created the now-famous “Virginia is For Lovers” slogan in 1969, Massanutten Resort opened in the beautiful Shenandoah Valley. Located just 40 miles north of Charlottesville, Massanutten is a dream setting for a vacation any time of year.

Back in the early 1970s when development of Massanutten Resort was getting underway, developers took out an option for a KOA campground franchise, but that never came to fruition.

The 6,000-acre year-round resort has been open since the 1970s, and it’s still as popular as ever. Though an RV park today is not on the property, Harrisonburg / Shenandoah Valley KOA is just down the road. With so much to see and do at Massanutten Resort, this is a great home base for exploring the area.

Massanutten Resort offers many unique amenities including the Indoor/Outdoor WaterPark, Ski and Adventure Park area, two fantastic golf courses, farm-to-table dining experiences, shopping and recreation options, along with a day spa for complete relaxation and rejuvenation.

Also offering outstanding condo and hotel accommodations, Massanutten is one of the premier all-seasons resort destinations on the East Coast. It was recently named one of the Top 10 Best Indoor Waterparks in America by Budget Travel.

Massanutten WaterPark features eight awesome tube and body slides, the Adventure River, kiddie area, and indoor surfing. The Park also offers three restaurants, a huge arcade area, surf shop, and an Outdoor WaterPark that is open during the summer months.

Golfing in the Shenandoah Valley

Included in their outdoor activities lineup, Massanutten Resort features two golf courses: The 18-hole executive Woodstone Meadows Golf Course and the Mountain Greens Golf Course.

The par 65 Woodstone measures 5,065 yards and offers generous fairways and sloping greens. Fun for the entire family, this enjoyable track provides a challenge for golfers of all abilities. The course consists of nine par 3s, seven par 4s, and two par 5s.

The par 72 Mountain Greens Golf Course is an immaculate 18-hole track that stretches to 6,443 yards. The course features several narrow fairways coupled with tricky greens, making this a true test of mountain golf.

For an interesting twist on getting around the course, try out a golf board. Growing in popularity throughout the country, this environmentally-friendly, fully electric vehicle allows golfers to “Surf the Earth” while golfing, adding a new dimension to the game. Another unique offering is fling golf, which is a hybrid of golf and lacrosse. The learning curve is five minutes, and the fun factor is off the charts!

During summer months when the snow is gone, mountain biking takes over the ski runs. Though the entire Shenandoah Valley and Blue Ridge Mountains are known for their phenomenal bike offerings, Massanutten Resort offers one of the best venues for that activity.

Try an electric (E-bike) tour on the resort’s numerous bike paths. With steep terrain going up the mountain, an E-bike reduces the elevation gain effort. In fact, it’s relatively easy getting to the top! Once you’ve reached the pinnacle, the downward ride is exhilarating!

Afterward, chill out at Base Camp. Located on the ski lodge deck, Base Camp offers an indoor/outdoor bar and grill, complete with couches and a fire pit. Order a meal or beverage and take in the fabulous mountain scenery.

Shenadoah National Park and Skyline Drive

With so much natural beauty in every direction you look, a great location for appreciating the panoramic beauty is the Shenandoah National Park and Skyline Drive. Massanutten Resort is a short distance from two access points into the Shenandoah National Park where you will find more than 500 miles of hiking trails, including 101 miles of the famous Appalachian Trail. There are many waterfalls and more than 70 overlooks to explore along the picturesque Skyline Drive.

While visiting the area, take time to visit nearby Thomas Jefferson’s beloved home Monticello. Jefferson not only authored the Declaration of Independence, but he served the country as the third president of the U.S., Governor of Virginia, and Secretary of State, among other roles. Like the Taj Mahal and Tower of London, Monticello is on the list of World Heritage Sites known around the world for its universal value.

Also just a short 30-minute drive from Massanutten Resort is the Virginia Museum of the Civil War. Located in New Market, Virginia, the museum provides opportunities to reflect upon the Battle of New Market which raged the same location on May 15, 1864. In addition to the museum, the site includes a visitor center for the Shenandoah Valley and a 300-acre battlefield park preserving the core areas of the battlefield and historic farm.

For more information on the greater Shenandoah Valley and Massanutten Resort, check out www.visitshenandoah.org. You can also learn more about the local KOA on Campground Reviews.

Rick Stedman is an avid golfer, RVer, and writer who lives in Olympia, Washington. Rick writes a weekly golf blog, The 19th Hole, for RV LIFE. You can reach him at rstedman@gmail.com.

