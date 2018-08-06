New RVs Donated To Tents For Troops

58 SHARES 100 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

Thor Industries and six of their subsidiaries—including Dutchmen, CrossRoads, and Keystone—recently donated nine brand new RVs to the non-profit Tents For Troops. They are all fully furnished and available for active military members and their families to use for up to a week.

The nationwide program connects active service members with free tent and RV sites across the U.S. The non-profit was founded by Charlie Curry, developer of Toutle River RV Resort in Washington State. He began offering free nights to military families at his own park about nine years ago and his organization has since expanded to over 300 parks across 49 states.

Bob Martin, the President and CEO of Thor Industries, said in a press release:

“This is just a small token of gratitude we can give to those who dedicate their lives to courageously serving our country. This donation represents much more than giving RVs. We hope they provide these families time away from their demanding duties to relax, connect and spend quality time with each other. The outdoors have an innate healing power, and we are honored to provide this retreat.”

The new donated units are part of their RV loaner program and set up on full hookup RV sites at participating campgrounds. They require a $100 deposit, $65 of which is returned to the guests as long as the RV is left clean. The campground keeps the remaining non-refundable $35 for utilities.

The new RVs include:

Tents For Troops also works with 300+ campgrounds across the country to provide service members with free tent and RV sites for at least two nights. You can find participating locations on their website here and read more about the campgrounds on RV Park Reviews.

The program is exclusively for active military members (including the National Guard and Reserve) who are camping with immediate family and is not currently offered for retired veterans. Reservations are always required as well as a military I.D. at check-in. For more information on the non-profit, visit tentsfortroops.org.