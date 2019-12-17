Give The Gift Of Sunny Adventures This Winter

0 SHARES 13 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

Sponsored by Thousand Trails

RVers can be notoriously difficult to shop for during the holiday season since we already have most things we need and there is limited storage room while on the road. Giving the gift of experience instead is a great alternative since it doesn’t take up any space and most RVers already prefer experiences over material things like a portable bread machine they’ll only use once.

A Thousand Trails Camping Pass makes a perfect gift for RVers as it not only saves them space but it will also save them money. Thousand Trails has nearly 200 campgrounds and resorts across the US divided into five zones, including the Northwest, Northeast, Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest. Choose the region where your gift recipient travels the most and they’ll have access to all of the locations in that area without having to pay nightly fees.

If your favorite full-timer already headed south for the winter, consider a camping pass in the Southwest Zone to give them access to all the Thousand Trails campgrounds across Arizona, Nevada, and California. Or maybe they would prefer the Southeast Pass with access to over 23 campgrounds and resorts from North Carolina to Texas and Florida.

Are you gifting a part-time RVer who’s stuck inside avoiding the snow? In this case, a Thousand Trails Camping Pass may just encourage them to winter differently and take an RV trip down south. Nothing says “Happy Holidays” like a camping pass that will save them money on RV parking fees while putting them right by the beach under the warm southern sun.

If you choose to include the Trails Collection with their Camping Pass, your favorite RVer will also have access to all of the Encore RV Resorts in addition to the campgrounds in their zone. Encore RV Resorts includes 42 destinations throughout Florida, 20 in Arizona, 10 in the Rio Grande Valley in South Texas, and 2 near Palm Springs, California—many of which are age-qualified resorts for those 55 years and older.

Maybe the RVer you’re gifting would rather camp in the cold this winter. Many people head up to the snowy mountains this season and camp while they enjoy winter activities like snowshoeing, sledding, skiing, and snowboarding. Or perhaps they only camp seasonally during the summer while the kids are out of school and campgrounds in their area are open. For these RVers, a Camping Pass for the Northwest, Northeast, and Midwest Zones would be ideal.

The Northwest Pass will give them access to 18 campgrounds across British Columbia, Washington State, and Oregon, including beautiful areas like the Oregon Coast, the Cascade Mountains in Washington (where you can find the charming little Bavarian village of Leavenworth), and British Columbia in Canada. In the other corner of the US, the Northeast Pass will give them access to 14 campgrounds across New England including areas like Cape Cod and Jersey Shore. The Midwest Pass provides access to campgrounds in Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, and Illinois including locations right by the Great Lakes.

Pass holders can enjoy no nightly fees for up to 14 days at each location as well as 20% off cabin rentals. The annual passes are good for twelve months, meaning it’s a gift that will keep on giving all year long.

For a limited time, Thousand Trails is offering a Jingle All The Way holiday special for new pass holders. If you buy one camping zone, you can add on a second camping zone for free. This could mean combining the two southern zones for access to all of their campgrounds and resorts across the south, or you could mix and match the other few options as well. This offer will only be available through December 20, so be sure to pick one up now while the special lasts! For more information, visit ThousandTrails.com, RVOnTheGo.com, and WinterDifferently.com.