Today Is Someday For These Navy Vets Turned Full-Time RVers

Success can be measured in many ways. For Phil and Stacy Farley, both Navy Veterans, success could be measured by their dedicated time serving their country. Stacy served five years, with Phil going above and beyond the call with twenty-seven years of honored service.

While houses, cars, and career achievements are also commonly fabled measuring sticks of success, Phil and Stacy turned that myth on its ear and let go of those things to hit the road full-time in an RV. Just over a year ago with the mantra, “Today Is Someday”, they started a new chapter in life with their own YouTube channel, “You, Me & the RV – Today Is Someday”.

Now, they celebrate a new measure of success, reaching the 25,000-subscriber milestone on YouTube. Without a doubt, Phil and Stacy’s casual, confident, and occasionally humorous delivery in dozens of videos covering every topic imaginable began appealing to viewers that first day on the bridge during their full-time RVing announcement video.

The early Bloopers video is a must-see and contrasts their seasoned comfort in their one-year summary video, “One Year of Full-Time RV – Lessons Learned, Mistakes & Regrets”. In between is a wealth of knowledge and experience documented in entertaining and informative videos

that every RVer should watch.

Both Phil and Stacy are equally engaging and appealing in their own way. With their breadth of topics and enthusiasm for living, it won’t be long until they are celebrating 50,000 subscribers.

Today Is Someday is more than a phrase, for Phil and Stacy, it’s a way of life. Rather than waiting to enjoy the country they served and protected, they have grabbed life by the steering wheel and are determined to enjoy it all now. After all, Today Is Someday, and they’ve earned it. Follow their adventures on their Youtube channel and on their website “You, Me & The RV – Today Is Someday”.

