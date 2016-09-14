See What’s New About The 2017 Airstream Basecamp

9.9k SHARES 10.1k VIEWS Share Tweet

The new 2017 Airstream Basecamp simply reflects its name. A complete redesign of the company’s previous Basecamp trailer introduced in 2007, this latest entry sports an aerodynamic profile, is light on the scales (weighing only 2585 pounds) and designed for outdoor enthusiasts who just want to “hitch-up-and-go.”

“It’s not as tall as our trailers in our traditional line due to its sloping roof,” Bryan Melton General Manager, Travel Trailers for Airstream, Inc. told RVlife.com. “Yet, it has more than six feet of interior headroom and the ability to carry what we call human-powered adventure gear to enjoy outdoor activities.”

Futher, while compact on the outside – measuring a little more than 16 feet in length and a width of seven feet – the interior is big on space with new design cues throughout. For instance, according to Melton, the most unique feature is the convertible lounge, sleeping and dining area. It can transform into a comfortable living area by day with a dinette and lounge, then to a large sleeping area at night. Optimum ventilation, plus hot water and cabin heating systems are additional appointments.

Another new design on the Basecamp is a wet bath.

“The Basecamp has a head with some more unique features,” says Melton. “It’s a wet bath but without a shower curtain. Instead, the door to the bath is sealed. So, when the door is closed the seal allows users to take a shower without having to worry about water or a shower curtain moving around.” A shower caddy, master showerhead, and china toilet are also included.

Additional Basecamp Highlights Include:

A bed that can fold out to a single or one large sleeping area.

A comfortable dinette area with swivel table.

Panoramic front windows with blackout shades

Italian Lite-Ply laminated interior cabinetry

5/8-inch WBP Tongue-and-GrooveWood flooring

Electronic docking system and USB ports

Convertible cooktop and stainless steel sink (with cover)

Laminate galley top

Overhead storage

“One of the important features on the Basecamp is the rear cargo door,” says Melton. “The door opens wide and users can slide in a white water kayak, mountain bikes, road bikes, paddle boards or other outdoor gear. The rear door is an easy way to access the interior and load up everything. ”

What’s more is the Basecamp introduces two optional tent systems to expand living space. For example, the tent attaches to the door-side or rear of the trailer that combines to offer an additional 120 square feet to sleep, lounge, or store gear. The system is also waterproof and seals tightly up against the unit.

In addition to the interior and exterior features, the Basecamp is built in traditional Airstream Trailer fashion. It’s all hand-made with 100 percent all-aluminum construction, plus its hand riveted with I-beams. It also incorporates the same insulation as current models in the Airstream trailer line.

“The basecamp is very light at 2,585 pounds,” says Melton. “It’s designed for RVers and outdoor enthusiasts who currently own a late model vehicle such as a SUV and allows them to just hitch up the Basecamp and go to their destination.”

If you have any questions about the company`s new Basecamp or wish to join in on the Airstream discussions with other owners be sure to go to AIRForums.com

Scroll Down to See More Images of the Airstream Basecamp

Specifications

Length: (exterior): 16′ 3″

Width: (exterior): 7’

Height: (exterior): 8′ 6.25″ (w/AC)

Interior width: 6′ 4.5″

Interior height: 6′ 3.5″ (w/AC)

Hitch weight: 410 lbs. (w/LP and batteries)

Unit Base Weight: 2,585 (w/LP and batteries)

Net Carrying Capacity: 915 lbs.

Fresh Water Tank: 22 gal.

Gray Water Tank: na

Black Water Tank: 29 lbs.

Sleeping Cap: 2