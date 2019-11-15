20 RV Shows You Won’t Want To Miss In 2020

0 SHARES 233 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

Winter is the prime time to visit your local RV show and see the latest RVs, travel trailers, and accessories on the market. You can get a look inside all the RVs on display, talk to industry experts, and watch live product demonstrations and seminars.

These winter RV shows coming up in 2020 will have everything from motorhomes and campers to boats and accessories for sale. If you’re looking to upgrade (or downsize) your RV, now’s the time to get a great deal on the special show prices. Be sure to mark your calendars and get your tickets ASAP!

1. South Carolina RV & Camping Show (Greenville)

Where: Greenville Convention Center, Greenville, SC

When: January 3 – 5, 2020

More information: www.scrvshow.com

2. Gulf Coast RV Show

Where: Mobile Convention Center, Mobile, AL

When: January 9 – 11, 2020

More information: www.gulfcoastrvshow.com

3. Colorado RV Adventure Travel Show

Where: Colorado Convention Center, Denver, CO

When: January 9 – 11, 2020

More information: www.corvshow.com

4. Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show

Where: DeVos Place, Grand Rapids, MI

When: January 9 – 12, 2020

More information: www.showspan.com/GRV

5. Southern Louisiana Boat, Sport & RV Show

Where: Houma Terrebonne Civic Center, Houma, LA

When: January 10 – 12, 2020

More information: www.southernlouisianaboatrvshow.com

6. 58th Annual RV & Campgrounds Show (Allentown)

Where: Allentown Fairgrounds, Agri-Plex Building, Allentown, PA

When: January 10 – 12, 2020

More information: www.allentowntradeshows.com

7. Knoxville RV Show

Where: Sevierville Convention Center, Sevierville, TN

When: January 10 – 12, 2020

More information: www.knoxvillervshow.com

8. Toronto RV Show

Where: Toronto Congress Centre, Toronto, ON, Canada

When: January 16 – 19, 2020

More information: www.rvshowsontario.ca

9. Mid America RV Show

Where: Kansas City Convention Center-Bartle Hall, Kansas City, MO

When: January 16 – 19, 2020

More information: www.midamericarvshow.com

10. Greater Chicago RV Show

Where: Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center, Schaumburg, IL

When: January 17 – 19, 2020

More information: www.greaterchicagorvshow.com

11. 32nd Annual Inland Northwest RV Show and Sale

Where: Spokane Fairgrounds, Spokane, WA

When: January 23 – 26, 2020

More information: www.spokanervshow.com

12. Boston RV & Camping Expo

Where: Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Boston, MA

When: January 24 – 26, 2020

More information: http://www.bostonrvexpo.com/

13. Colorado Springs RV & Outdoor Show

Where: Colorado Springs Event Center, Colorado Springs, CO

When: February 6 – 8, 2020

More information: www.coloradospringsrvshow.com

14. Seattle RV Show

Where: CenturyLink Field Event Center, Seattle, WA

When: February 6 – 9, 2020

More information: www.SeattleRVshow.com

15. Minneapolis/St. Paul RV, Vacation & Camping Show

Where: Minneapolis Convention Center, Minneapolis, MN

When: February 6 – 9, 2020

More information: www.msprvshow.com

16. Houston RV Show

Where: NRG Center, Houston, TX

When: February 12 – 16, 2020

More information: www.houstonrvshow.com

17. 52nd Annual Chicago RV & Camping Show

Where: Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont, IL

When: February 13 – 16, 2020

More information: www.chicagorvshow.com

18. Atlantic City RV & Camping Show

Where: Atlantic City Convention Center, Atlantic City, NJ

When: February 14 – 16, 2020

More information: www.atlanticcityrvshow.com

19. 55th Annual Maryland RV Show

Where: Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium, Lutherville/Timonium

When: February 14 – 16 and February 21-23, 2020

More information: ww.mdrv.com

20. 46th Annual Northeast RV Show

Where: Rockland Community College Field House, Suffern, NY

When: February 14 – 17, 2020

More information: www.showoffice.com

Do you know of any additional RV shows coming up in 2020 that aren’t listed here? Please add them to the list below in the comments.

