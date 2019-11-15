20 RV Shows You Won’t Want To Miss In 2020

Winter is the prime time to visit your local RV show and see the latest RVs, travel trailers, and accessories on the market. You can get a look inside all the RVs on display, talk to industry experts, and watch live product demonstrations and seminars.
These winter RV shows coming up in 2020 will have everything from motorhomes and campers to boats and accessories for sale. If you’re looking to upgrade (or downsize) your RV, now’s the time to get a great deal on the special show prices. Be sure to mark your calendars and get your tickets ASAP!
1. South Carolina RV & Camping Show (Greenville)
Where: Greenville Convention Center, Greenville, SC
When: January 3 – 5, 2020
More information: www.scrvshow.com
2. Gulf Coast RV Show
Where: Mobile Convention Center, Mobile, AL
When: January 9 – 11, 2020
More information: www.gulfcoastrvshow.com
3. Colorado RV Adventure Travel Show
Where: Colorado Convention Center, Denver, CO
When: January 9 – 11, 2020
More information: www.corvshow.com
4. Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show
Where: DeVos Place, Grand Rapids, MI
When: January 9 – 12, 2020
More information: www.showspan.com/GRV
5. Southern Louisiana Boat, Sport & RV Show
Where: Houma Terrebonne Civic Center, Houma, LA
When: January 10 – 12, 2020
More information: www.southernlouisianaboatrvshow.com
6. 58th Annual RV & Campgrounds Show (Allentown)
Where: Allentown Fairgrounds, Agri-Plex Building, Allentown, PA
When: January 10 – 12, 2020
More information: www.allentowntradeshows.com
7. Knoxville RV Show
Where: Sevierville Convention Center, Sevierville, TN
When: January 10 – 12, 2020
More information: www.knoxvillervshow.com
8. Toronto RV Show
Where: Toronto Congress Centre, Toronto, ON, Canada
When: January 16 – 19, 2020
More information: www.rvshowsontario.ca
9. Mid America RV Show
Where: Kansas City Convention Center-Bartle Hall, Kansas City, MO
When: January 16 – 19, 2020
More information: www.midamericarvshow.com
10. Greater Chicago RV Show
Where: Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center, Schaumburg, IL
When: January 17 – 19, 2020
More information: www.greaterchicagorvshow.com
11. 32nd Annual Inland Northwest RV Show and Sale
Where: Spokane Fairgrounds, Spokane, WA
When: January 23 – 26, 2020
More information: www.spokanervshow.com
12. Boston RV & Camping Expo
Where: Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Boston, MA
When: January 24 – 26, 2020
More information: http://www.bostonrvexpo.com/
13. Colorado Springs RV & Outdoor Show
Where: Colorado Springs Event Center, Colorado Springs, CO
When: February 6 – 8, 2020
More information: www.coloradospringsrvshow.com
14. Seattle RV Show
Where: CenturyLink Field Event Center, Seattle, WA
When: February 6 – 9, 2020
More information: www.SeattleRVshow.com
15. Minneapolis/St. Paul RV, Vacation & Camping Show
Where: Minneapolis Convention Center, Minneapolis, MN
When: February 6 – 9, 2020
More information: www.msprvshow.com
16. Houston RV Show
Where: NRG Center, Houston, TX
When: February 12 – 16, 2020
More information: www.houstonrvshow.com
17. 52nd Annual Chicago RV & Camping Show
Where: Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont, IL
When: February 13 – 16, 2020
More information: www.chicagorvshow.com
18. Atlantic City RV & Camping Show
Where: Atlantic City Convention Center, Atlantic City, NJ
When: February 14 – 16, 2020
More information: www.atlanticcityrvshow.com
19. 55th Annual Maryland RV Show
Where: Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium, Lutherville/Timonium
When: February 14 – 16 and February 21-23, 2020
More information: ww.mdrv.com
20. 46th Annual Northeast RV Show
Where: Rockland Community College Field House, Suffern, NY
When: February 14 – 17, 2020
More information: www.showoffice.com
Comments
John Legate says
Alameda County Fairgrounds, Pleasanton, CA
January 11-20, 2020
https://www.rvshows.net/RV_show.html