6 Airstream Campgrounds And RV Parks

The iconic Airstream is known worldwide by RVers. Love them or hate them, they have a large and loyal following.

Groups for Airstream RVers can be easily found online and these groups frequently travel together in caravans. So, are there Airstream campgrounds? The answer is yes, and we’ll look at six of them in more detail.

1. Tennessee Cumberland Plateau Campground

Located in Crossville, Tennessee on 376 acres of diverse terrain, this park has much to explore, including a 7-acre lake. All sites provide 3-way 30-amp services for your Airstream.

This Airstream campground offers fully-paved interior roadways and a 5,000 square foot clubhouse. Its location allows for convenient day trips to Chattanooga, Nashville, Knoxville, and Great Smoky Mountain National Park. The city of Crossville is also listed as the golf capital of Tennessee.

Operating from mid-April to mid-November for part-time campers, the park also offers a limited number of memberships for full-timers. It is also highly rated on Campground Reviews.

2. Penn Wood Airstream Park

Clarion, Pennsylvania is home to this 60-acre RV park with 3-way 30-amp service on all sites. While this campground is headquarters for the Wally Byam Airstream Club/Airstream Club International (WBCCI), WBCCI membership is not required.

Exceptions are made for non-Airstream owners as follows:

If you are traveling with an Airstream owner

If you have a vintage (restored) RV, 25 years or older

If you are a guest of a WBCCI member

The season runs from the first weekend of May through the first weekend in October.

3. Minnesota Airstream Park

Clear Lake, Minnesota is where you’ll find this beautifully-landscaped Airstream park. Once the cold Minnesota winters end in April, this campground opens and welcomes guests until October. Standard service includes 3-way 30-amp sites, along with a pool, tennis court, and tons of family activities.

Memberships are available for those who return yearly and spend the full season. The 9-hole golf course is available to both members and renters.

4. Texas Airstream Harbour Inc.

Zavalla, Texas, located 130 miles north of Houston and 195 miles southeast of Dallas, is home to this park. Sites include 3-way 30-amp service.

The campground is ideally situated on 24-acres along the shores of Lake Sam Rayburn. Airstream campers who enjoy water activities will love the proximity to the lake. A 5,000 square foot clubhouse is available for group use.

Due to the sunny Texas weather, this Airstream campground is open year-round. Full-time members also have access to cabanas.

5. Virginia Highland Haven Airstream Park

Scenic Copper Hill, Virginia in the Blue Ridge Mountains is where you will find this 75-acre park. All of the 46 paved sites include a concrete patio area and 3-way 30-amp service.

For golfers, tee time is just a short 13-mile drive to the golf course. Bluegrass music is undoubtedly a big part of Virginia’s charm, and this park is surrounded by multiple small town bluegrass venues and festivals. This park is open from May 1 through October 15.

6. Land Yacht Harbor

In Melbourne, Florida, just 40 miles from Disney World, is Land Yacht Harbor. With 304 sites, this is without a doubt a very large Airstream campground.

Originally built for retired, 55+ Airstream owners without pets, this campground now allows some park-approved RVs from other manufacturers. However, the retired, 55+, no pet requirements are still in place.

In the summer (between May 1 and September 30), guests may include families with children.

All sites include full hook-ups and 8′ x 10′ sheds with a concrete base, concrete driveway runners, and patio pads.

Find more Airstream campgrounds

Airstream owners are passionate about their travel trailers and are known as a loyal “family” of RVers who love to immerse themselves in the Airstream lifestyle.

If you’re an Airstream owner or enthusiast, join the discussion on AirForums.com to discuss everything Airstream. You may also find your new home on wheels while browsing Airstream Classifieds.

Kendall lives with his wife and their two cocker spaniels full-time in their RV currently in Mexico. He is one half of DashboardDrifters.com and the co-founder of RVSpotDrop, a web service for full-time RVers.