Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

3 Campfire Breakfast Ideas You Need To Try

We all know breakfast is the most important (and often most delicious) meal of the day! If you’re trying to wake up after a long night, a hot and fresh breakfast can work wonders. On a chilly morning, an easy and quick way to whip up a meal is to use a campfire breakfast recipe. Many people enjoy warming up by a campfire while they wake up, and you can easily cook your breakfast at the same time.

Some breakfast recipes require extensive prep and take a long time to fully cook. But below we’ve collected 3 great campfire breakfast ideas that are delicious and quick to make. There are savory and sweet options, and you can always put your own unique twist on them if you have certain ingredients you want to incorporate.

With just a fire, a few ingredients, and a bit of time, you’ll be ready to enjoy a proper campfire breakfast.

Campfire Cinnamon Rolls

First up, we have campfire cinnamon rolls! Everyone loves having a fresh cinnamon roll straight from the oven, but now you can enjoy this sweet and sticky favorite right at your campsite.

You can certainly make this dough by scratch ahead of time with your favorite recipe, but it’s much easier to just buy a container of pre-made rolls from the store. Some great pre-made rolls can be found from Rhodes AnyTime!® Cinnamon Rolls, Pillsbury™ Cinnamon Rolls, or any other store brand you prefer.

Just keep the rolls in your refrigerator or cooler until it’s time to use them. Then, once you have a fire going and are ready to get started, open up the container, separate the rolls, and unspool them until you have long flat strands of dough.

Now you just wrap the dough around skewers. Make sure you secure the ends well so the whole thing doesn’t fall apart while it cooks. If you want to add a bit of extra flavor at this point, you can roll the dough-wrapped sticks in a cinnamon-sugar mixture. Then sit next to your campfire and hold the skewer over the heat. You’ll need to rotate it steadily like you would for a marshmallow.

The rolls should begin to rise within about 10 minutes. Continue to cook it for a few minutes after it puffs up to make sure the interior is getting cooked as well. Once you’re satisfied with the roll, remove it from the heat, place it on a napkin or plate, and drizzle it with the included frosting packet. Now you can enjoy a delicious cinnamon roll with just a hint of that smoky campfire goodness.

The video below shows how this process works!

If you would prefer to cook the rolls as is without unrolling them, you can also just stick the pre-shaped rolls on a double-pointed skewer and slowly rotate them over the fire. To cook several at once, place the rolls in a greased cast-iron skillet and turn them over every few minutes.

Loaded Egg Baked Potatoes

Cinnamon rolls are a sweet, gooey breakfast option, but some people aren’t in the mood for sweetness in the morning. A good savory option is also important to include, and these loaded baked potatoes filled with eggs fit the bill! Eggs, bacon, and hash browns are classic breakfast companions, and you can bring these elements together in one compact and delicious bite. It’s a well-rounded campfire breakfast.

A lot of the preparation for these egg and potato bites can also be done ahead of time. If you’re preparing some breakfast choices before you leave on your camping trip, consider tossing a few potatoes in the oven to get rid of some extra work. Whether you choose to cook the potatoes at home or do it on the morning of, make sure the potatoes you use have been thoroughly scrubbed and cleaned.

If you cook the potatoes at home, set your oven to 350 degrees. Puncture small holes in your potatoes with a knife or fork, and coat them with Crisco, butter, or some other kind of oil. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and place in the oven for about 1 hour. Once they’ve been cooked and cooled, cut them in half and scoop out the middle. Now you can set the halves and cooked potato fillings aside and store them in a Tupperware, plastic bag, or another convenient container.

If you don’t want to do the prep work at home, you can also cook potatoes in the fire the night before, or even in the morning that you want to use them. You’ll just have to plan for about an extra hour of cook time if you do this.

Once you’re at your campsite and have a fire going, take out the potato halves and crack an egg or two into each cavity. Sprinkle in any other add-ins you would like such as chopped onions, crumbled bacon, seasonings, shredded cheese, etc. Scoop a bit of the cooked potato on top to close it up, wrap the potato in tin foil, and place it near the base of the fire.

After about 10 minutes, unwrap the foil and check the egg. You can always put it back if the egg or potato is not cooked enough. Once it is cooked to your preference level, you can sit down and enjoy a hearty and savory campfire breakfast.

Pie Iron Breakfast Sandwiches

If everybody in the family wants something different for breakfast, then you can satisfy everyone’s pallets with the fixings of pie iron breakfast sandwiches. Pie irons are great tools for making a campfire breakfast, and there are lots of ways to customize the end result.

All you really need is some bread for everyone, cheese, meat, eggs, and any other sauces, toppings, and seasonings you would like. Grease both sides of the pie iron and load each end with bread and your chosen toppings.

One tactic includes using a couple of links or pre-cooked crumbled sausage. Combine this with eggs, salsa, shredded cheese, and other tasty toppings, then place the open-faced greased pie iron over the fire. Scramble the eggs until they’re cooked, and then you can add them to a sandwich or just eat them as a tasty side dish.

You can also use pie irons to cook pancakes, hash browns, or other breakfast staples. They’re very versatile and can be used to give everyone a personalized breakfast experience.

Get more campfire breakfast ideas

One of the best parts about RVing is engaging with the community of traveling enthusiasts. iRV2 forums allow folks to chat with other RVers online, and get other perspectives on everything RVing, including products, destinations, RV mods, and much more.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Related articles:

Emily Lawrence lives in Idaho with her husband Nathan. Despite the cold winters in this area, it’s Emily’s favorite season! She loves to spend time skiing, roadtripping, and just exploring the outdoors.