RVers, It’s Time To Find An Alternative To Facebook

What Is The Best Alternative To Facebook For RV Education?

At a time when the popularity of RVing is at an all time high, RVers are flocking to social media for help, to a fault. New RVers are often putting themselves and their RVs at risk by choosing to post RVing questions on Facebook, often with regrettable results. New RVers should be wary, and find an alternative to Facebook, at least during the early stages of their RV learning phase.

Why you need an alternative to Facebook

Facebook is fun, until it isn’t. New RVers that join an RV Facebook group hoping to get answers to basic RVing questions are often quite shocked at the mixed aptitude, answers, and attitude they see in response to their questions. To be fair, many of these questions could have simply been Googled. Google knows how to find answers and often redirects users to popular resources, both free and paid alike.

Nevertheless, an RVer that posts a seemingly innocuous question on Facebook is presented with a variety of answers, a good portion of which are unusable, rude, or downright dangerous. RVers looking for actual help with the hundreds of RVing questions they have should seek an alternative to Facebook.

Free alternatives to Facebook

There are several great resources for RVers that don’t cost a thing. Joining iRV2.com should be on every RVer’s list no matter what their accuity. Branded forums that cater to your specific RV brand are also recommended. Sites like AIRforums.com, Thorforums.com, & Forestriverforums.com are just a few examples. Of course, the basic task of finding a campground should always start with a visit to CampgroundReviews.com.

Paid alternatives

RVers that have spent tens of thousands or hundreds of thousands of dollars on their RVs and are willing to spend a few bucks on education have some excellent choices.

RV LIFE Pro

While something like the RV LIFE Pro suite has huge value in that it solves a major pain point for RVers, it’s not purely educational in of itself. It’s a fantastic tool for finding campgrounds and RV-safe routes, but it’s not an educational tool specifically.

RV Masterclasses

The RV Masterclass series of video courses are great videos put together by a group of well known RVers that have been full-timing for 3-5 years or so. Classes such as Boondocking 101, Preparing to Full Time, and RV Buyers Bootcamp are just some of the classes offered and are a great alternative to Facebook.

RV Education 101

With RV Education 101, and the decades of knowledge behind it, RVers can take their RV education to the next level. More than a simple alternative to Facebook, RV Education 101 provides a vast library of knowledge.

That knowledge is varied in price and format with a full range of options available in downloadable, E-Book, and video formats. Course material ranges from easy reading guides such as the Guide to Trailer Towing, Weights, and Safe Towing ($3.99), all the way up to a variety of 18-Course video & E-Book bundles for $199…and everything in between.

The $199 bundles are clearly the best value. For example, when you spend $150,000 for a high-end 5th wheel, knowing everything about it makes sense. The RV 101® 5th Wheel Ultimate Video and E-Book Bundle Training Course includes 6 video training courses and 12 E-Book courses. The big three of the $199 bundles are:

Still shopping for an RV? No problem

Still shopping for that travel trailer or motorhome? RV Education 101’s course called “How to Buy the Right RV and Save Thousands” is only $44 and saves you hours of getting beat up by Facebook trolls over your serious RV purchasing questions.

RV courses and more

In addition to over 40 course bundles featuring hundreds of videos and E-Books, RV Education 101 provides a terrific blog, and still offers books and DVD sets.

Why trust RV education 101 as the best alternative to Facebook?

Ask literally anyone in the RV industry who to go to for consumer RV education and they will tell you Mark and Dawn Polk. A United States Army veteran, Mark served a full career as a Maintenance Warrant Officer where he managed large fleet maintenance operations. He not only had ‎to understand vehicle maintenance, he had to teach young soldiers how to maintain and operate ‎expensive vehicles and equipment.

“Mark and his wife Dawn run the RV Education 101 website, have produced over 350 YouTube videos, and Mark Polk has a widely read blog on Go RVing. He is an industry leader in safety and education and always provides his expertise and experience to seasoned RVers and newcomers alike.” Janine Pettit – Founder of Girl Camper

Mark has been involved with RVs his whole life, and turned that Veteran know-how into a professional RV teaching career for the last 20+ years. Dawn compliments Mark in every way and is just as responsible for their success as he is, authoring one of the best RV education blogs in the industry.

“Small business entrepreneurs who see a problem, create a solution, launch a business and make life easier for those who buy their products and services drive the economy of this country. I think that’s an apt description of what Dawn and Mark Polk envisioned when they launched RV Education 101.” Bob Zagami – Executive Director of New England RV Dealers Association

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Conclusion

RV Education 101 is an alternative to Facebook that will deepen your understanding of RVs and provide years of benefit. Get professional knowledge from true professionals for a nominal fee with RV Education 101.