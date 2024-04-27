A Better Way To Get Great Sleep in Your RV

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Mattress Toppers Offer a Better Night’s Sleep in Your RV for Less

Most RV enthusiasts know that the key to an unforgettable adventure lies in the details. When it comes to enhancing the comfort and support of your RV or camper, there’s one upgrade that stands head and shoulders above the rest. That’s a premium mattress topper. A quality mattress topper can help you get great sleep in your RV. And it costs a fraction of a replacement RV mattress.

Picture this: you’ve spent the day exploring winding mountain roads or basking in the tranquility of a lakeside campground. As you retire to your cozy haven on wheels, nothing beats a bed that feels as good as back home. That’s where mattress toppers come in. Premium RV mattress toppers are an absolute game-changer for any adventure seeker looking to get comfortable sleep in an RV.

RV Mattress Topper Sizing

Let’s talk about RV mattress sizes. RV and camper mattresses often come in unique dimensions. They include queen short (74 inches long x 59 inches wide) and king short (74 inches long x 75 inches wide). Finding the perfect fit can be a challenge, but companies like Viscosoft specialize in mattress toppers tailored to these dimensions.

Topper Versus Mattress for Great Sleep in Your RV

You might be thinking, “Why bother with a mattress topper when I could just invest in a new mattress?” Well, hold on to your steering wheel, because here’s the scoop: mattress toppers offer the same beneficial impacts to your sleep without a major hit to your wallet. You can enjoy the plush comfort and support of a brand-new mattress at a fraction of the cost. Viscosoft’s best-selling topper in the queen-short size starts at under $190. You also get the advantage of retaining your OEM mattress, should you ever wish to sell your RV, or make a warranty claim of some kind.

The Need for RV Mattress Toppers in RVs

Since 2020, there’s been a seismic shift in how people approach travel. With technology enabling remote work and a growing desire for outdoor exploration, RVs and campers have become the ultimate escape vehicles. And what better way to enhance your home on wheels than with a luxurious mattress topper from Viscosoft? The highly rated mattress toppers from Viscosoft will give you a better night’s sleep in your RV, so you wake up feeling refreshed and ready for the day’s adventures. Did you know the average RV owner spends between 20–25 nights in their vehicle per year? Better sleep and more comfort should increase time in your vehicle.

“Since adding a Viscosoft mattress topper to my RV, every night feels like a premium hotel experience. The high-density memory foam relieves pressure points and aligns my spine to minimize aches and pains in the morning after a day spent hiking or kayaking. The memory foam also minimizes motion transfer so I am not disturbed when my partner gets out of bed to grab water or use the bathroom at night.” Jason Alpern – RVer and Digital Marketer

Viscosoft RV Mattress Toppers

With accolades from Consumer Reports as a top mattress topper brand and more than 30,000 glowing customer reviews, Viscosoft is a trusted organization. It’s headquartered in North Carolina and is quickly becoming the gold standard in sleep innovation. Good Housekeeping, Healthline, and New York Magazine all have sung their praises about the unrivaled quality and comfort of Viscosoft mattress toppers.

Stay Cool When You Sleep in Your RV

Most of Viscosoft’s toppers come with a removable washable cover made from fabrics that are cool to the touch. While these covers can’t replace good old fashioned air conditioning, this innovative feature does help keep the bed comfortable even in warmer climates during summer months. The toppers provide breathability, airflow, and evenly dispersed heat distribution to help prevent you from getting hot and sweaty as you sleep in your RV. The plush foam moves with your body and offers support. If you’re ready to take your RV or camper experience to the next level without having to ditch your OEM mattress, look no further than Viscosoft mattress toppers. Visit viscosoft.com.