10 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals For RVers

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is finally upon us. If you are one of the 100 million households with a Prime membership, now is the perfect time to score a great deal on a wide assortment of items.

In the past, Amazon Prime Day has offered huge discounts on their own tech products such as the Echo, Kindle, and Fire TV. They have also been known to offer major savings on laptops, phones, tablets, TVs, smartwatches, headphones, and other electronics. While Amazon Prime Day offers the biggest savings on their own tech products, they also have great deals on a variety of items that you can use in the RV.

Now is a good time to save on household products, roadschooling and office supplies, products to winterize your RV, and to even get a head start on your holiday shopping. With everything going on this year, online shopping is expected to see a huge increase as people want to social distance and avoid the Black Friday crowds.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2020?

Amazon Prime Day will be held from Tuesday, October 13 through Wednesday, October 14. You can already find early deals available now on their website. Amazon announced they will be offering a $10 savings if you spend more than $10 with small businesses.

Make sure you pick up these ten items while the Amazon Prime Day deals last. Be sure to also sign up for their Deal Alerts and look out for the Prime Day deal badges on their website to maximize your savings.

What to buy on Amazon Prime Day

1. Instant Pot

In the past, the Instant Pot has been a top-seller on Amazon Prime Day. According to Business Insider, they sold over 300,000 Instant Pots last year on Amazon Prime Day 2019. The Instant Pot is especially popular among RVers for being multifunctional, easy to use, and it stores compactly in the camper.

Do It Yourself RV has shared some great reasons on why every RVer needs an Instant Pot. If you need recipe inspiration, check out these Instant Pot recipes you can make for every meal of the day.

2. Portable fans

This portable fan by OPOLAR comes with a 5200mAh rechargeable battery that lasts 6-9 hours. It can be powered via batteries, USB, or with a wall adapter. It will provide better air circulation in the RV and help keep you cool on a warm day. This fan is also very portable with a metal base that can be set up almost anywhere.

3. Cordless handheld vacuums

Small cordless vacuums such as the BLACK+DECKER Dustbuster or the Winjoy Wet & Dry Handheld Vacuum are a must for keeping your RV floor clean. Both of these models are lightweight and feature a durable, long-lasting Lithium-ion battery.

4. Portable stoves

A compact single-burner stove makes it easy to cook in small spaces like RVs. The CUSIMAX portable hot plate has a simple lightweight design with 7 temperature settings and can be powered by 120V or 1500W power.

5. Personal water purifier & water filters

A personal water purifier and/or full water filter system is a must for the RV. You can’t always trust what is in the water in the places you’re visiting. There are often chemical hazards such as rust and sediments that have gotten into the water, making it taste worse and can be potentially unsafe to consume.

The popular brand Clear 2 O® has made a variety of products to provide safe, clean drinking water in the RV. Consider their personal water filter, easy-to-refill water pitcher, or install one of their inline water filter systems.

6. French coffee press

If you’re a coffee drinker, you may find that a French press is smaller and easier to use while camping than a regular coffee pot. It does not use any power, making it a great option when you’re camping off-the-grid without hookups.

They are simple to use by adding grounds, pouring in hot water, allowing it to steep, and pressing down to filter out the grounds. The Stansport Coffee Press has a 800 mL capacity to brew a few cups of coffee at a time.

7. Portable coolers

Portable coolers will keep your food and drinks cold whether you’re camping off-the-grid, having a picnic, or just relaxing at the beach. The Setpower portable fridge/freezer has an adjustable temperature from 0-50 degrees F, and keeps things frozen without the need for ice. It can be powered via 12/24V in the car or with an A/C adapter at home.

8. Camping chairs

If you have an uncomfortable camping chair, now is a great time to upgrade. Amazon has a huge variety of camping chairs available, from your simple standard chair to rocking folding chairs, heated camping chairs, and cozy camping chairs for two.

9. Echo Auto

As we mentioned earlier, some of the best deals on Amazon Prime Day will include deep discounts on their own tech products. This includes the Echo Auto, a compact device that connects to Amazon Alexa through your phone (via an app), and can play music through your car’s speakers. You can also use voice commands to set reminders or make hands-free calls while driving.

10. Cameras and dash cams

As with the other tech devices, we can definitely expect some great Amazon Prime Day deals on cameras. This could be the time to upgrade if you are wanting to get into photography while traveling. We can also look forward to huge discounts on action cameras like the GoPro, as well as on drones and dash cams.

Use Amazon Locker to pick up your packages

Are you a full-timer with no good address to receive packages while on the road? Consider picking up your packages at one of their Amazon locker locations.





Nikki is a writer and editor for Do It Yourself RV, RV LIFE, and Camper Report. She is based on the Oregon Coast and has traveled all over the Pacific Northwest.