10 RV Resorts In Texas To Visit This Winter

As the ads used to say, “Texas is like a whole other country.” As the second-largest state in the United States at approximately 27,000 square miles, it is home to a variety of ecosystems from dry deserts, to swamps, lakes, and marshes. It is also home to the Chihuahuan Desert, one of the largest deserts in the world.

In my travels through Texas, from the Oklahoma border through Dallas, Austin, and Corpus Christi to the Gulf Coast, we saw multiple RV parks. Most probably will not make this list, but rest assured if you are traveling through this massive state, you won’t have far to go to find a place for the night.

If you want to find great RV resorts in Texas, listed below are just a few of the many beautiful parks you will find. You can find many more locations, and learn more about their amenities, with a quick search on Campground Reviews or RV Trip Wizard.

1. Gulf Waters Beachfront RV Resort

I am probably a little prejudiced in listing this one first. I am currently work camping at this beautiful resort on Mustang Island near Port Aransas on the Gulf Coast.

With some 158 landscaped sites and approximately 1,600 palm trees on the property, this is one of the lushest parks in the area. Sites in the park are individually owned and therefore each is a little different based on amenities the owner has chosen. Some include shade structures and an outdoor wet bar area. Many back up to a pond where you can enjoy the wildlife or a beautiful sunset.

Sites average 40 X 80 and have level concrete pads. All sites have full hookups and access to free Wi-Fi and cable. A heated pool and Jacuzzi are available to use year-round.

The beach is a short walk from any site and the boardwalk over the dunes can accommodate a golf cart. The beach is also accessible by car from nearby beach access sites.

The park is not far from Port Aransas where you can find plenty of restaurants and shops, purchase shrimp fresh off the boat, or just enjoy dolphin watching and fishing.

Gulf Waters RV Resort has an excellent 8.7 average rating on Campground Reviews with over 136 reviews. Reservations are by phone only at 361-749-4978.

2. Fredericksburg RV Park

Located in Texas Hill Country, this park is filled with natural beauty and is close to local attractions. Amenities include beautifully landscaped grounds, free hot showers, and a large clubhouse. The sites can accommodate big rigs, and have full hookups, free Wi-Fi and cable, and large concrete patios.

Opened in 2000, this RV resort in Texas Hill Country allows for a peaceful time at the campground or a fun-filled adventure exploring the area. Nearby attractions include Wildflower Ridge Alpaca Ranch, Wildseed Farms, and Warm Winds Trail Rides. The town of Fredericksburg has museums and historical sites to explore.

Fredericksburg RV Park has an excellent 8.5 rating. According to one recent review,

“We enjoyed our stay at Fredericksburg RV Park. We found the park to be clean, manicured, and within a convenient walk to restaurants and entertainment. The pull thru sites were level and easy to access. The staff was friendly, helpful, and made our visit comfortable. We look forward to staying here again! We camped at Fredericksburg RV Park in a Motorhome.”

3. La Hacienda

This RV resort in Austin was named one of the top 100 parks in North America, which included a list of 10,000 parks. Visitors can enjoy amenities such as swimming pools, a dog park, clubhouse, fitness center, 4-hole chip and putt, and a playground. An on-site pavilion is a great place for events such as potluck dinners, movie nights, karaoke, or a theme party.

La Hacienda Resort is located three miles from Lake Travis where visitors can enjoy fishing, skiing, and sailing. Austin sites include Austin City Limits Live, Austin Zoo, and Austin Sixth Street.

RV sites include back-ins and pull-throughs with full hookups. Each site has gravel pads, a concrete patio area with a picnic table, as well as Wi-Fi and cable access.

La Hacienda RV Resort has a great 8.4 average rating on Campground Reviews. More information can be found on the Sun RV Resorts website.

4. By the River Campground

With 65 acres of land along the Guadalupe River, there are plenty of adventures awaiting at this Texas RV resort. Located near Kerrville, the popular campground is shaded by cedar, oak, and cypress trees. It is situated along 2,000 feet of Guadalupe River shoreline where you can hike the trails, fish, kayak, and swim in the river, picnic, birdwatch, or barbecue.

Kerrville offers restaurants, entertainment, shopping, and wineries, or you can explore the area. Top attractions in Kerrville include The Coming King Sculpture Prayer Garden, Kerrville Hill Winery, The Museum of Western Art, and much more.

5. Grand Texas RV Resort

This Houston-based campground offers large back-in and pull-through sites with all pads and roads made of level concrete. An automated entrance gate ensures you will always feel safe.

Amenities include full hook-ups, a year-round pool and Jacuzzi, a fenced dog park, a fenced playground, and a grassy field for a game of touch football. Located next to the playground, a clubhouse offers a place to hang out and play pool, ping pong, or foosball, or watch a movie.

The park is conveniently located near The Woodlands, Conroe, Cleveland, Humble, Bush Intercontinental Airport, and downtown Houston. Located across the street is Big Rivers Waterpark & Adventures with plenty of water fun for the whole family.

6. Texas 281 RV Park

Large oak trees, landscaped flower beds, and a unique 1940s limestone ranch-style clubhouse make Texas 281 RV Park in Bulverde, Texas, a great place in a picturesque setting.

The park offers amenities such as free Wi-Fi, two bathhouses, laundry facilities, a camp store, and propane delivered on-site. The 150 sites include full hook-ups, pull-through sites, and sites that can accommodate larger rigs.

Just north of San Antonio, this peaceful place provides a quiet home base as you explore the surrounding areas. Check out parks such as SeaWorld, Six Flags, and Schlitterbahn Waterpark. Enjoy some nightlife at the San Antonio Riverwalk or visit the Alamo to add a bit of history to your stay.

This video shares a full tour of Texas 281 RV Park:

7. Oak Creek RV Park

Located in Weatherford, Texas, the cutting horse capital of the world, Oak Creek RV Park is available for weekend travelers or the long-term camper. The park is close to plenty of attractions and offers natural beauty for all nature lovers.

The park boasts 120 sites that can accommodate a small family camping trip or a large family reunion. Amenities include Wi-Fi and cable, an exercise room, and laundry facilities. A swimming pool, horseshoe pit, pool table, fishing, and more will keep campers of all ages engaged. Plan your event at the park’s activities hall.

Outside the park, places such as Chandler Gardens, Lake Mineral Wells State Park, Bat World Sanctuary, and the National Vietnam War Museum will provide excellent opportunities for fun and education.

8. Dellanera RV Park

Located south of Galveston, this newly renovated RV resort offers beachfront camping sites. You can have great views of sandy beaches and explore the Gulf Coast or go into the city and enjoy arts and culture, the Galveston Railroad museum, tours and sightseeing, shopping, or take a cruise departing from Galveston Island.

Full hook-ups are available and can accommodate larger rigs. Each site features its own picnic table and barbeque pit. Showers, laundry facilities, and a gift shop are also available.

9. Hidden Valley RV Park

Enjoy a mix of RV life with city life to put together a great vacation. This family-friendly campground near San Antonio is family-owned and open year-round.

Rich in history, the Hidden Valley RV Park began as a Texan ranch on the Medina River at the Garza River crossing near where General Santa Anna crossed the river in the days before the Alamo became famous.

From overnight campers to wintering Texans, snowbirds, or someone looking for an RV retreat, there is a place for everyone. Even non-campers have a place to stay with a selection of rental trailers and cottages.

With full-hookups long sites that have their own yards and picnic tables, to new laundry facilities and bathhouse, visitors can find all they need for a comfortable stay. The Bonfire Cover Community Use Area has a large fire pit and free firewood.

The Yellow Rose Clubhouse has a TV room, exercise machines, library, full kitchen, and party patio. The Tejas Pavilion with a fireplace and outdoor kitchen is used for park events and available for reservation.

If you like outdoor fun, visitors enjoy fishing in the Medio Creek, wildlife viewing opportunities, or hiking paths.

10. Mill Creek Ranch Resort

Mill Creek Ranch Resort is a standout for RV resorts in Texas. Winner of several awards, including the Good Sam Top RV Park Award, the park offers event facilities, designer pools, and a spacious lodge.

The resort has premium pull-through sites that can accommodate 45-foot rigs and offers tables, chairs, grills, and trees at each site. The standard sites can also handle 45-foot rigs with a picnic table and fire ring.

During your stay, you can enjoy volleyball, disc golf fishing, hayrides, hiking, live entertainment, and paddle boating. The 200-acre park provides the perfect setting for a relaxing trip. You can also spend the day exploring the historic town of Canton with its shops, wineries, wildlife refuge, and veterans memorial.

Terri and her husband, Todd, are full time RVers and work campers. They have been living full time in their RV for nearly two years with their Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Newton, and currently reside in South Texas on the Gulf Coast. They hope to head west for the summer season. Writing is Terri’s passion but she also loves hiking, kayaking and anything she can do outside.