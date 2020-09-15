Book Review: Beginner’s Guide To Bird & Wildlife Photography

Nearly every RVer would claim that they love nature and enjoy getting out in it. A great majority of those will admit to having taken pictures while RVing. One hotspot where RVers and wildlife come together is Yellowstone National Park.

Here, the opportunity to capture wildlife on camera is more the norm, rather than the exception. Once we get home, however, and start paging through our phones and digital cameras, we find that the ratio of quality images is usually exceeded by those that are less so. Now there is a new book, the Beginners Guide to Bird and Wildlife Photography to help change that ratio.

Jorn Vangoidtsenhoven – Wildlife Photographer

Born in Belgium and living in the United States now for nearly twenty years, Jorn Vangoidtsenhoven took his first steps into professional photography in 2013 and soon discovered his true passion for wildlife photography. Now, as an award-winning wildlife photographer and author, Jorn has set out to help beginning photographers get that first great photo that moves and inspires them to continue shooting.

Jorn’s extensive travels, photoshoots, and awards in the last 7 years or so have taught him that with some good basic knowledge, anyone can create great wildlife photos.

RVing and photography

RVers of all ages are primed to seek out wildlife. RV owners are already traveling, and they enjoy it. They are getting into those areas where wildlife can be found. Whether it’s a large and diverse expanse such as Yellowstone, a remote boondocking location in a desert area, or a quiet pond in the woods, RVers are there, and they are taking pictures.

Most of us settle for a crummy picture on our phones, wishing we had a better camera and knew how to use it. Those that have gone the route of that better camera many times don’t know the basics to getting great wildlife shots.

How to get started with wildlife photography

Today’s advanced cameras put power in an RVers hands that was unthinkable a decade ago. However, the camera can’t do all the work, not yet anyway. The photographer still needs to know the basics to getting great wildlife shots.

If you’ve always wondered what aperture and shutter speed were, now you can learn. You can also learn all about which camera is recommended for wildlife photography, camera settings for fast-moving birds and wildlife, how to compose your image, and when and where to find wildlife.

The Beginner’s Guide to Bird and Wildlife Photography will teach you:

10 questions to ask yourself each time before pressing the shutter

Which camera and lens combination works best for wildlife photography

How to compose your image and draw the viewer in

Personal traits every wildlife photographer should have

Tips for improving your birds in flight photography

You’ll also see over 75 wildlife images taken by Jorn, and the camera settings he used to capture those images. You’ll gain insight into Jorn himself, as he shares the stories behind some of his favorite images, including the settings and equipment used.

Pick up a copy of Beginner’s Guide to Bird and Wildlife Photography by Jorn Vangoidtsenhoven today on Amazon.

