Annoying Things People Do At The RV Park

Campground Etiquette That Every RVer Should Know

We have all been in a campground where at least one of these annoying activities occured. If not, you might be the perpetrator and not even be aware of it.

Commiserate with me as I list off these actions that we all wish would stop in order to make our camping experience more pleasant. This is not an exhaustive list, but here are some of the annoying things people do in RV parks.

Common campground rule breaking

Loud and disruptive campers

Letting pets off leashes

Leaving dog poop in public areas or your campsite

Letting kids run around the park unsupervised

Speeding through the campground

Ignoring quiet hours

Overcrowding vehicles

Unwritten RV park rules that should be common sense

Walk around, not through campsites

Don’t leave fires unattended (or create lots of smoke)

Clean up after yourself in public areas (pools, bathrooms, laundry rooms, central lodges)

Don’t leave food out and attract unwanted guests

Don’t leave trash at your site for the next unsuspecting RVer

Don’t interrupt RVers who are trying to set up camp (or trying to pack up to leave)

Do something about your continuously barking dog

RVers working together makes a quick fix out of a small park problem

Helpful resources for handling annoying campers

Check out campground reviews. You can usually find out which campground do not enforce park rules or which ones regularly have rule-breaking campers. You can also find out if there are specific times or holidays that campers recommend you not use certain RV parks. Tune in to the only RV manners program called “Hi Lucy”. The program is aired on MyRVRadio everyday and offers RV etiquette solutions to the annoying things people do in RV parks. It’s also a convenient way to share a hint or tip with an annoying neighbor too. Ask them to tune in so they can learn something! Search for tips on forums or social media. If there is an annoying camper, there is a video or post or group that gives you all types of answers on how to deal with the problem. Just look it up online and you will find ways to approach the problem that work for your personality.

Surviving RV rule breakers

Don’t be a nosy neighbor. Be sure you are not the one that is being overly picky about someone else’s actions. Give people space to enjoy their vacation as well.

Start with the campground host. Don't take matters into your own hands. This can lead to conflict and a miserable stay beside a neighbor who dislikes you. Let the campground enforce their own rules.

Rules or no rules. Remember some expectations are not guided by campground rules. Some unwritten rules are common courtesy. If your neighbor has no common courtesy, consider how much disruption is taking place and whether you need to address it or not. It the action temporary? Can you live with it for a few days?

Documentation. If you feel like a situation is going to require intervention, document when the issue is occurring and provide proof where possible. Use written, video, or eyewitness documentation.

When to act. If the annoying campers' actions endanger yourself or others, action should be taken. The level of severity will depend on who you contact first. You may call the campground for minor rule issues. You may need to call the police for illegal activity.

Be a courteous camper

Hopefully you follow all the written AND unwritten rules while camping. If you discovered you do some of these things, I hope you have learned you don’t want to be one of those annoying people in your next RV campground.

Put yourself in someone else’s shoes and understand what they are experiencing. They are not the same vacationer or camper you are. They have come to this park based on the parks’ offerings and amenities. Try not to interfere with those reasons, whether they are actual written rules or not.

Lucinda Belden travels full-time with her husband in their 44ft fifth wheel toy-hauler. She is a full-time travel writer, presenter and agent. Lucinda gets her inspiration from their RV lifestyle, her avid motorcycle/sidecar adventures and world travels. Lucinda has travelled to more than 30 countries, over 340 cities and at least 187,579 miles on land and sea. Only 75% of the earth left to still cover! See her stories and adventures at DWO.net and fb.com/DirectionWideOpen